Reopen NM Protest 051521
Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Candy Luhrsen holds a sign. One of the organizers, John Foldan is in the background.
Don Luhrsen in the back stands with his sign, as Charles Hubbard in front holds a sign
Rachel Valenzuela holds on to the Distress sign in the wind.
Partially hidden are Cat Maley and Gaye Rock, with Greg Maley holding a Reopen NM sign.
Rebekah Stevens, one of the protest organizers, and Mary Walker hold signs.
Saturday, May 15, 2021, three New Mexico municipalities, Albuquerque, Las Cruces and Silver City, took part in the worldwide Reopen Protest to open up from COVID-19. Organizers Rebekah Stevens were on had with signs, and others joined their effort. During the short time this photographer was there, many horn honks and hand waves supported the protest.
In addition to several different protest signs, several flags flew, including an upside down American flag, which signaled a distressed country; a thin blue line flag supporting law enforcement; a flag with a green stripe supporting the military; and a Don't Tread on Me flag.