Grant County Community Health Council hears presentation on Community Schools 052021

By Mary Alice Murphy

Grant County Community Health Council Chair Marilyn Alcorn led the remote meeting on May 20, 2021. Using Zoom, Steve Chavira, Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce executive director, hosted the meeting.

Alcorn introduced the Steering Committee members and the network directors. Evangeline Zamora serves as co-chair; Cindy Martinez of WNMU is in charge of the Children and Youth network; Priscilla Lucero, a steering committee member directs Economic Development; Chavira, Outreach and Wellness network; Michele Giese, poverty and economic development and is on the health promotions team; Jeff Fell oversees public safety network; Terry Anderson, a steering committee member, does education along with Martinez; Donna Sandoval of Hidalgo Medical Service oversees the senior services network; Karen Whitlock serves on the anti-poverty and economic development network. Carey Lafferty is the temporary part-time coordinator.

Julia Bergen of Communities in Schools of New Mexico presented on what the organization is and stands for. "It was established as we sought a structure to address inequity." She said a cohort established a chapter in Santa Fe. "The work is centered in schools to address poverty so that students can be successful in schools and for the rest of their lives. The program empowers them to stay in school. It supports the whole child and believes that each child is unique."

On the What is a Community School slide, it states that Community Schools "create conditions needed for all children to learn, centered around equity and access and high-quality teaching and learning."

The program is described as a place and a set of relationships between a school and its staff, students and families, a community school coordinator and community resources and stakeholders committed to the wellbeing of all students. The school-based strategy seeks to reduce and remove socio-economic and social-emotional barriers to provide great access to resources and supports for students and families.

Bergen noted that Community Schools have existed across the country for decades and have gained popularity in recent years as they seek to mitigate poverty-related obstacles to learning.

She pointed out that the Martinez-Yazzie lawsuit called out New Mexico's failure to provide equal education for all children, which increased awareness about the need for comprehensive school- and community-based approaches to building a more equitable educational experience for all children.

The New Mexico Community Schools Act was signed into law in 2019. As a result, it helped establish a grant process, with funding the first year for planning and then the next application brings implementation for three years of funding. At first, $2 million was allocated for funding. Twenty-five schools applied for planning funding. Silver City's Aldo Leopold Charter School received planning funding. Covid interrupted the process, and the school missed the deadline for an implementation grant.

"Collaboration is an essential element to the program," Bergen said. "It necessitates a community-based team and a Community School leadership team."

She said the New Mexico Public Education Department adopted Stanford University's Learning Policy Institute's Four Pillars of a Community School strategy to guide the state's approach.

The four pillars are: integrated student supports; expanded learning and opportunity; active family and community engagement; and collaborative leadership and practice.

Research conducted by the National Education Policy Center and the Learning Policy Institute has shown that the Community School model has a positive impact on both short- and long-term student success indicators. Schools that have implemented the model have seen improvements in academic achievement, student attendance, student behavior, school culture and climate, and quality family engagement, with strong evidence in meeting the ESSA (Every Student Succeeds Act) integrated student support requirements.

Bergen discussed the three-tiered model, with six steps. The three tiers are needs assessment, planning, integrated student supports, monitoring and adjusting, evaluation and proven success. They are incorporated into three tiers: school-wide services, targeted programs and individualized support.

"That way we can provide targeted subjects for every student," she said. "There are gaps often in the student's social, emotional and behavioral health. Maybe they have no food at home or an unstable home situation. The assessing and planning help us determine the needs; the monitoring is to make sure it's working, and the evaluation is evidence-based to make sure the interventions we're doing are working."

She noted the program has expanded in Santa Fe, with 16 site coordinators, 12 of whom are bilingual. Most have a background in social work and youth development. "Many of them share a common story with the students. Many grew up in high-density poverty areas. Often, they are the first in their families to complete high school and go on to college. They move back home to give back to their community."

Bergen said when the pandemic caused schools to go to remote learning, even though every student was given a Chromebook, often they had no access to internet. "We would check in with the students and connect them with mentors. When they graduate from high school, many go on to community college. We make sure the students still have support."

During the pandemic, a food distribution program was set up to make sure the students had food. "We started it in March 2020 and just did the last one last week. We raised money for emergency support." In conclusion, she said: "I hope that gives you a picture of Communities in Schools."

Whitlock said she remembers that this year the Legislature allocated $5 million to Communities in Schools.

Bergen said the funding is to support the model. "It is tied to the NMPED and is the grant program. For the planning grant, the program allocates $50,000 to the schools that receive the awards. They must complete their asset management within six to nine months. In the implementation stage, those receiving the grants get up to $150,000 each year for three years. The biggest expense is the Community School coordinator, who is responsible for the implementation of the plan. They can determine their own coordinator or can contract with us."

She said the program's budget is $2 million, mostly from private grants, private donors and a modest amount of state funding. "We encourage you to look at Communities in Schools. I've seen it have a transformative effect on students and families."

Bergen said the program can help with applications. "We've been invited to Truth or Consequences to talk, too. I'm happy to avail myself to help you."

Allison Heneghan, who works out of Aldo Leopold Charter School, said she did the assessment and some of the planning. "We didn't apply for the implementation this year. We skipped a year."

Bergen said she would check to see if the school could get back in the queue for an implementation grant. She recommended the school take time to have hard conversations. "This work is about relationships and is relational. You're building a community."

Anderson said she found it an exciting presentation. "It lines up with our [Community Partnership for Children] shared network that we have developed for early childhood. I think it's possible our education network on the Health Council can have conversations with the two school districts, Silver and Cobre. Yes, it takes years, but one of the most exciting things is the differential to treat students individually."

John Kutinac of Las Cruces said he's a big supporter of the values of Communities in Schools. "The program creates an opportunity to create a captive audience to address health and wellness. I think it's an exciting opportunity for you. I work with community schools in Dona Ana County."

Alcorn said the education network of the Health Council is gathering partners. "There's the realization of how every system plays into collaboration. Everyone goes to school at some point. It's a focus the Health Council wants to work with."

County Commissioner Chris Ponce said he came to learn more about the Health Council, because it's something the community appreciates.

Lucero gave a legislative report in place of Sen. Siah Hemphill, who is on the Legislative Finance Committee, and had a legislative commitment and couldn't attend the meeting.

"I have good news," Lucero said. "Today the Community Development Block Grant program awarded $26 million. Grant County got $3.5 million in awards for Arenas Valley, North Hurley and the Southwest Solid Waste Authority.

"If you're not aware," Lucero continued, "Grant County got $11 million through the Legislature. That's a record amount for the county in capital outlay. It came not only from our legislators, but also from the governor and other agencies, including tourism. Currently, we're in the application process for $121 million for local governments applying for transportation funding to be vetted by the Council of Governments. If we get some of it, there will be an additional $40 million thereafter. I continue to look for other funding. One bill that passed was advocating for a rural ombudsman. We are trying to articulate to the agencies the challenges we face in rural areas. Often when I speak with federal agencies, they just assume we have all the amenities. When I explain to them, they are amazed that we don't."

She also mentioned the EDA award of $2.5 million to Gila Regional Medical Center for HVAC and roof repairs. "That is a record high award, which comes to $2.75 million when you include the $250,000 state appropriation. Potentially there will be federal earmarks for local governments and non-profits, only on the Senate side. It's always better to submit the application. You can't get the money without applying. They are due May 31. Great things are happening on the financial side."

Lucero also noted that the local governments still have the ability to comment on the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) guidance.

Zamora asked if there were any funds for reimbursement on rent, for instance.

"There are programs for help with mortgages and rent, and another program is coming for home rehabilitation," Lucero said.

Kutinac said he is working with a group of public health leaders on a project specifically on vaccine equity, which aligns with health equity. "Grant County has been a leader in the Covid fight. What we're hearing for health councils is that state funding will remain the same, but there are opportunities coming from the CDC and Kellogg, if you accept the challenge. I want to recognize Michele Giese, who will be retiring from her 25 years serving Grant County in health promotion."

Giese said: "It's a team effort. And thank you to Priscilla, who just got us $150,000 for the San Vicente Trail."

Chavira said the Covid task force is going through an evolution. "Dr (Renee) Despres focused us on the details of Covid, which I think were vital to the vaccine response. She and some others left the task force, but we continue to focus on the vaccines and communication. We're now meeting only twice a month. It's good to continue the communication. We are utilizing a non-silo approach to letting everyone know what's going on in the community. We will continue post-pandemic to enhance communications through different media to make sure information is timely and relevant."

Fell said on June 5 will be a community event at Gough Park. "It will be a combination vaccination and summer safety event, with a focus on the vaccines." He said the NMDOH, HMS, the National Guard, Silver Health Care will be on hand with all three vaccination brands available.

"We are also inviting public safety groups," Fell said. "The Silver City Fire Department and Police Department will be on hand. The Fire Department has almost 200 bike helmets to give away. Sparky will be there. The police department will be doing bicycle safety. The sheriff's department will have D.A.R.E. and probably Darren the Lion. The Forest Service will bring Smokey the Bear. Native Air and GRMC EMS will also participate. It's a typical event that we are used to having in Gough Park." To a question about boosters for the two-shot vaccines, Fell said they would be giving people options.

Chavira said: "From our perspective, we are approaching full opening. Our participation is to continue messaging to remain safe and get to 60 percent vaccination. We're north of 53 percent now. We can't let up, but we have to stay safe."

He noted that with Giese leaving, "as she goes on to her next phase, 'I'll be seeing you in all the old familiar places,'" he sang.

Giese noted that she has two businesses and will be in touch with Chavira.

The meeting adjourned.