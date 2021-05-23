Drummond and Trujillo Fires update 052321

Date: May 23, 2021

Location: The Drummond Fire is one mile south of Emory Pass and the Trujillo Fire is one mile south of the Drummond Fire on the Gila National Forest, Black Range Ranger District, Sierra County, NM

Start Date: May 19, 2021 Size: 2 acres Cause: Lightning

Summary: The Drummond and the Trujillo Fires are burning on National Forest System lands on the Black Range Ranger District, Gila National Forest. Little to no fire activity has been observed today, there has been no active movement outside the current footprint of the fires since yesterday.

The fires are currently smoldering in the heavy dead and downed logs/snags. Smoke may be visible from both NM Highway 152 and I-25. Because of the dead and down trees, snags, and extremely steep terrain, during the day there will be fire-fighting resources at Emory Pass monitoring the fire.

The 2013 Silver Fire eliminated the dense vegetation or ladder fuels (live or dead vegetation that allows a fire to climb up from the landscape or forest floor into the tree canopy), therefore, lessening fire intensity on the Drummond and Trujillo Fires while "chunking" away at dead down logs and cleaning up previous snag downfall from 2013 Silver Fire. Agency Administrators' strategy is to confine and contain the fire and keep the fire south of NM Hwy 152.

Objectives: Currently the primary objectives include minimizing the impact of fire on wildland firefighters, public safety and protecting natural resources.

Closures: Black Range Crest Trail 79 – Closed from NM Highway 152 south to National Forest Road (NFRS) 886. Royal John Rd., Grandview Trail 146 – Closed from NFSR 523 Silver Creek Rd. to Black Range Crest Trail 79. Trujillo Trail 134 – Closed from Black Range Crest Trail 79 to Private Seven Brothers – Closed from NFSR 886 Royal John Rd to Black Range Crest Trail 79.

Smoke/Air Quality: The New Mexico Department of Health site also known as 5-3-1, https://nmtracking.org/fire has good information and guidance on mitigating your smoke exposure. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures by staying inside during heavy smoke periods and avoiding outdoor activities. Smoke will be visible and settle into the area of Kingston, Hillsboro, Lake Valley, and will also be visible on NM Hwy 152 and Interstate 25.

Fire information can be found on nmfireinfo.com or on Inciweb at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7494/ . For information on the Gila National Forest, check out our website.