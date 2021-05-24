Doagy Fire Monday 5/24/2021

Visit the New Mexico Fire Information website at www.nmfireinfo.com

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7485/

Fire Phone 575-519-0103



DOAGY FIRE

Location: Black Range Ranger District, Gila National Forest Start Date: May 14, 2021 Size: 12,656 acres

Cause: Lightning Vegetation: Timber with grass understory

Total Personnel: 113 Containment: 30%

Resources: 2 type 1 crews, 1 type 2 crew, 1 type 3 helicopter, 1 type 3 engine, 4 type 6 engines, 1 ambulance, 1 water tender



SUMMARY: The Doagy Fire was ignited by lightning and reported on May 14. The fire acreage is at 12,656 acres and remains at 30% containment. The fire started near Doagy Well in Doagy Canyon of the Gila National Forest. The fire is predominately burning in timber with grass understory, with patches of pinyon and juniper. Yesterday afternoon, hotshot crews supported by an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) equipped with a PSD performed tactical ignition on the interior southern aspects, predominately in juniper stands.



INCIDENT OBJECTIVES:

Ensure firefighter and public safety

Reduce and minimize fire impacts on private and state lands, utility and private infrastructure and values at risk

Minimize to the extent possible, the smoke impacts to communities, critical local travel corridors and state highways

On federal lands, maintain fire and its natural role on the landscape where it aligns with suppression objectives



FIRE BEHAVIOR: Fire behavior was minimal yesterday and was predominately backing, creeping, and smoldering. Crews performed tactical ignition, to minimize the fire impact and reduce fire severity. The Doagy Fire is located in proximity to several previous wildfires, prescribed fires and roads that will be used by firefighters to confine the fire to a pre-designated area.



WEATHER: A drying trend will begin to develop today bringing warmer and dryer temperatures which may result in relative humidity dropping into the single digits. Winds are predicted to be light then increasing to 28 mph. Low potential for plume dominated fire growth.



AIR QUALITY: Air quality monitors have been installed and the public is welcomed review the real time smoke observations by following this link https://app.airsis.com/USFS/UnitMap and searching for USFS 1054 which is located at Beaverhead Work Center, or USFS 1036 located in Truth or Consequences



Please see the New Mexico Department of Health site also known as 5-3-1, https://nmtracking.org/fire for guidance on mitigating your smoke exposure. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures by staying inside during heavy smoke periods and avoiding outdoor activities.

SAFETY: The Gila National Forest is currently under Stage 1 Fire Restriction, including the use of charcoal grills. Use of pressurized fuel devices with an on/off switch are acceptable.

For more information follow this link https://bit.ly/30PUxTr or visit the Gila National Forest website under Alerts and Notices.