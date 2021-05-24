Train derails near Lordsburg
By Roger Lanse
According to a Union Pacific Railroad representative, the company confirmed a derailment occurred about 21 miles southeast of Lordsburg on Monday, May 24, at 4:29 Central Time. About 50 cars derailed.
Crews are on the ground and about 30 derailed cars have been removed from the track. According to UP, if clean-up continues at its current pace, the tracks should be cleared by Tuesday, May 25.
The train crew was not injured, and the cause remains under investigation.