Wildland Firefighter Injured on Eicks Fire in Hidalgo County
Santa Fe, NM – A wildland firefighter is hospitalized with injuries sustained while fighting the Eicks Fire in Hidalgo County. The Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department Forestry Division has jurisdiction over the fire, which is burning on private land in the Animas Mountains. The firefighter, who works for the USDA Forest Service (USFS), was flown to a hospital in El Paso, TX at approximately 6:00 p.m. Monday, May 24. The firefighter is currently in critical condition.
The Eicks Fire is estimated at 350 acres and burning in very rugged terrain on the Continental Divide. No structures are threatened at this time. Multiple state and federal resources, including the Forestry Division, Bureau of Land Management (BLM), and USFS are fighting the fire on the ground and from the air. The cause of the fire is under investigation.