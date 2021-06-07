New Mexico COVID-19 update: 262 new cases, totaling 203,686 - 0605, 0606, 060721

Six additional COVID-19 deaths - Saturday, June 5, Sunday June 6, and Monday, June 7

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 262 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

51 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

6 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Colfax County

3 new cases in Curry County

31 new cases in Doña Ana County

19 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Lea County

5 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

3 new cases in McKinley County

6 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

8 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

18 new cases in Sandoval County

44 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

14 new cases in Santa Fe County

9 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

13 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility

15 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

The Department of Health on Monday reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Four recent deaths:

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female >10 in San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Two* deaths >30 days:

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque.

A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,286.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, Jun. 7 are:

88220 - 17

88081 - 16

87401 - 15

87402 - 10

87410 - 10

87031 - 9

87114 - 8

87124 - 7

87413 - 7

87507 - 7

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.

Previously reported numbers included forty-one cases that have been identified as duplicates (thirteen in Bernalillo County, two in Chaves County, three in Cibola County, six in Doña Ana County, three in Grant County, two in McKinley County, eight in San Juan County, one in Torrance County, three in Valencia County); three cases in Santa Fe County that were not lab confirmed; four cases in Santa Fe County have been determined to be out-of-state residents - these have now been corrected. Two cases previously reported in Doña Ana County has been determined to be among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center and is now reported as such. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 203,686 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 58,631

Catron County: 96

Chaves County: 9,035

Cibola County: 2,894

Colfax County: 792

Curry County: 5,259

De Baca County: 172

Doña Ana County: 24,940

Eddy County: 6,902

Grant County: 1,735

Guadalupe County: 444

Harding County: 12

Hidalgo County: 364

Lea County: 8,370

Lincoln County: 1,754

Los Alamos County: 532

Luna County: 3,362

McKinley County: 12,350

Mora County: 172

Otero County: 4,032

Quay County: 520

Rio Arriba County: 3,701

Roosevelt County: 2,016

Sandoval County: 12,162

San Juan County: 15,547

San Miguel County: 1,381

Santa Fe County: 10,486

Sierra County: 780

Socorro County: 1,323

Taos County: 1,688

Torrance County: 863

Union County: 258

Valencia County: 6,833

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 445

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 447

Otero County Processing Center: 244

Torrance County Detention Facility: 158

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 298

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 253

Lea County Correctional Facility: 762

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 128

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 219

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 231

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75

As of today, there are 81 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 191,065 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

BeeHive Homes Clovis

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Portales

Genesis Rio Rancho Center

Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Homes with a Heart Assisted Living - Raven House in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Sombrillo Nursing Home in Los Alamos

Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Community in Albuquerque

Sunset Vista Senior Living Center in Silver City

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

***This reported data is a total of Saturday 6/5, Sunday 6/6, & Monday 6/7***

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:



Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.