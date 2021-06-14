New Mexico COVID-19 update: 230 new cases, totaling 204,271 - 061421
Five additional COVID-19 deaths - Saturday, June 12, Sunday, June 13, and Monday, June 14
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 230 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
57 new cases in Bernalillo County
11 new cases in Chaves County
1 new case in Cibola County
2 new cases in Colfax County
8 new cases in Curry County
2 new cases in De Baca County
30 new cases in Doña Ana County
6 new cases in Eddy County
2 new cases in Grant County
2 new cases in Guadalupe County
13 new cases in Lea County
1 new case in Lincoln County
7 new cases in Luna County
4 new cases in McKinley County
6 new cases in Otero County
4 new cases in Quay County
7 new cases in Rio Arriba County
2 new cases in Roosevelt County
12 new cases in Sandoval County
18 new cases in San Juan County
3 new cases in San Miguel County
20 new cases in Santa Fe County
2 new cases in Taos County
5 new cases in Torrance County
4 new cases in Valencia County
1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility
The Department of Health on Monday reported five additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
Four recent deaths:
A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 40s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
One* deaths >30 days:
A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,302.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, Jun. 14 are:
87507 - 9
87120 - 8
87121 - 8
87401 - 8
88012 - 8
87114 - 7
87112 - 6
87123 - 6
88030 - 6
Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.
Previously reported numbers included two cases that were not lab confirmed (one in Lea County, one in Sandoval County); and one in Lea County that has been determined to be an out-of-state resident-- these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 204,271 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 58,790
Catron County: 95
Chaves County: 9,056
Cibola County: 2,896
Colfax County: 797
Curry County: 5,273
De Baca County: 176
Doña Ana County: 25,004
Eddy County: 6,915
Grant County: 1,741
Guadalupe County: 452
Harding County: 12
Hidalgo County: 365
Lea County: 8,385
Lincoln County: 1,761
Los Alamos County: 534
Luna County: 3,370
McKinley County: 12,358
Mora County: 173
Otero County: 4,049
Quay County: 530
Rio Arriba County: 3,730
Roosevelt County: 2,019
Sandoval County: 12,186
San Juan County: 15,610
San Miguel County: 1,387
Santa Fe County: 10,539
Sierra County: 781
Socorro County: 1,323
Taos County: 1,697
Torrance County: 873
Union County: 258
Valencia County: 6,851
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 445
Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 447
Otero County Processing Center: 249
Torrance County Detention Facility: 158
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 298
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 253
Lea County Correctional Facility: 762
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 128
Otero County Prison Facility: 473
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 219
Roswell Correctional Center: 229
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 231
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75
As of today, there are 89 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 192,338 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo
BeeHive Homes Clovis
BeeHive Homes Farmington
BeeHive Homes Portales
Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
Homes with a Heart Assisted Living - Raven House in Albuquerque
Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
Retirement Ranches in Clovis
The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
Sierra Hills Assisted Living in Truth or Consequences
Sombrillo Nursing Home in Los Alamos
Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Community in Albuquerque
The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque
***This reported data is a total of Saturday 6/12, Sunday 6/13, & Monday 6/14***
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.