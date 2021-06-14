New Mexico COVID-19 update: 230 new cases, totaling 204,271 - 061421

Five additional COVID-19 deaths - Saturday, June 12, Sunday, June 13, and Monday, June 14

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 230 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

57 new cases in Bernalillo County

11 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

8 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

30 new cases in Doña Ana County

6 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

13 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

7 new cases in Luna County

4 new cases in McKinley County

6 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Quay County

7 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

12 new cases in Sandoval County

18 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

20 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

The Department of Health on Monday reported five additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Four recent deaths:

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

One* deaths >30 days:

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,302.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, Jun. 14 are:

87507 - 9

87120 - 8

87121 - 8

87401 - 8

88012 - 8

87114 - 7

87112 - 6

87123 - 6

88030 - 6

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.

Previously reported numbers included two cases that were not lab confirmed (one in Lea County, one in Sandoval County); and one in Lea County that has been determined to be an out-of-state resident-- these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 204,271 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 58,790

Catron County: 95

Chaves County: 9,056

Cibola County: 2,896

Colfax County: 797

Curry County: 5,273

De Baca County: 176

Doña Ana County: 25,004

Eddy County: 6,915

Grant County: 1,741

Guadalupe County: 452

Harding County: 12

Hidalgo County: 365

Lea County: 8,385

Lincoln County: 1,761

Los Alamos County: 534

Luna County: 3,370

McKinley County: 12,358

Mora County: 173

Otero County: 4,049

Quay County: 530

Rio Arriba County: 3,730

Roosevelt County: 2,019

Sandoval County: 12,186

San Juan County: 15,610

San Miguel County: 1,387

Santa Fe County: 10,539

Sierra County: 781

Socorro County: 1,323

Taos County: 1,697

Torrance County: 873

Union County: 258

Valencia County: 6,851

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 445

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 447

Otero County Processing Center: 249

Torrance County Detention Facility: 158

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 298

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 253

Lea County Correctional Facility: 762

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 128

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 219

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 231

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75

As of today, there are 89 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 192,338 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo

BeeHive Homes Clovis

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Portales

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Homes with a Heart Assisted Living - Raven House in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Hills Assisted Living in Truth or Consequences

Sombrillo Nursing Home in Los Alamos

Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Community in Albuquerque

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

***This reported data is a total of Saturday 6/12, Sunday 6/13, & Monday 6/14***

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:



Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.