Grant County Commission chooses interim county manager 061721

By Mary Alice Murphy

At a special meeting this morning, June 17, 2021, Grant County commissioners, after hearing, in public comment, Glenn Griffin and Candace Breen ask that commissioners not approve a contract with Wildlife Services at their July meeting, went into the purpose of the meeting, which was to choose an interim county manager to work with County Manager Charlene Webb leading up to her leaving the post toward the end of July.

A motion and second was made to select General Services Director Randy Villa as the interim county manager. It was approved.

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce asked county Human Resources Specialist Renae Calloway to give an update on the search for a permanent county manager.

"The official search will be on the county website today," Calloway said. "We will put the notice out on the ICMA (International City/County Management Association), the New Mexico Counties, our Facebook page, and in local and regional newspapers and with SkyWest on the radio. We have not set a deadline. We will keep the position open until it is filled."

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne asked if the commissioners would see the applications as they are received, so they can review them and decide when to do interviews.

Ponce suggested deciding on a number of applicants they want to interview. "Then we can decide on a special meeting or executive session."

District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas asked if they needed an executive session to review the applications or could the commissioners review them individually and then come together when they have a number to talk about.

The number five kept getting bandied about and was unofficially decided upon.

A question came up about the Open Meetings Act.

Webb said she believes that the commissioners can review the applications on their own and only come together in executive session when they have their determined number of applicants to review together before setting up interviews.

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards suggested when Calloway has received five applications that she forward them to the commissioners as a packet.

Calloway said she would forward applications received each week at end of day every Friday.

A question was raised about using SkyWest and the radio.

Calloway said: "I thought you decided we would advertise with SkyWest. When we were having trouble filling positions, I took that opportunity, because it reaches out to other counties, and it brings in more applications."

Edwards said the commissioners could potentially have a discussion at an executive session in July.

Webb said it is against the Open Meetings Act to regularly put an executive session on an agenda. "But because a search is going on, I think it would be appropriate to put an executive session on the agenda specifically to discuss that personnel item."

During commissioner reports, Edwards congratulated Villa for being chosen and thanked everyone who applied and for the interviews "we held yesterday."

Browne echoed the thank yous.

Salas said: "We will support Randy as much as we can. And to the public, we will take as much time as we need to find the best manager possible."

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings said: "Everything has been said."

Ponce also thanked Villa for stepping up for the interim position.

Browne asked Webb if the commission needed to give direction on negotiating a contract with the interim.

Webb replied: "You did your statutory obligation with the approval of the interim. I will seek advice from Brad (Springer, working as county attorney from Mynatt Martinez Springer P.C. in Las Cruces, NM). I won't break you."

Ponce noted that since Villa is already a county employee, he didn't think a contract would be required. "I've seen it done with maybe an increase in pay during the temporary position."

"I'll get back with Linda (Vasquez, county fiscal services director) and Renae on what the county did when Abby (Robinson, former county attorney) was interim," Webb said.

Edwards agreed to letting the chair and the county manager have the authority to determine the amount of pay for the interim.

The meeting adjourned.