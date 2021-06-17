Grant County Commission chooses interim county manager 061721

Front Page News

By Mary Alice Murphy

At a special meeting this morning, June 17, 2021, Grant County commissioners, after hearing, in public comment, Glenn Griffin and Candace Breen ask that commissioners not approve a contract with Wildlife Services at their July meeting, went into the purpose of the meeting, which was to choose an interim county manager to work with County Manager Charlene Webb leading up to her leaving the post toward the end of July.

A motion and second was made to select General Services Director Randy Villa as the interim county manager. It was approved.

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce asked county Human Resources Specialist Renae Calloway to give an update on the search for a permanent county manager.

"The official search will be on the county website today," Calloway said. "We will put the notice out on the ICMA (International City/County Management Association), the New Mexico Counties, our Facebook page, and in local and regional newspapers and with SkyWest on the radio. We have not set a deadline. We will keep the position open until it is filled."

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne asked if the commissioners would see the applications as they are received, so they can review them and decide when to do interviews.

Ponce suggested deciding on a number of applicants they want to interview. "Then we can decide on a special meeting or executive session."

District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas asked if they needed an executive session to review the applications or could the commissioners review them individually and then come together when they have a number to talk about.

The number five kept getting bandied about and was unofficially decided upon.

A question came up about the Open Meetings Act.

Webb said she believes that the commissioners can review the applications on their own and only come together in executive session when they have their determined number of applicants to review together before setting up interviews.

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards suggested when Calloway has received five applications that she forward them to the commissioners as a packet.

Calloway said she would forward applications received each week at end of day every Friday.

A question was raised about using SkyWest and the radio.

Calloway said: "I thought you decided we would advertise with SkyWest. When we were having trouble filling positions, I took that opportunity, because it reaches out to other counties, and it brings in more applications."

Edwards said the commissioners could potentially have a discussion at an executive session in July.

Webb said it is against the Open Meetings Act to regularly put an executive session on an agenda. "But because a search is going on, I think it would be appropriate to put an executive session on the agenda specifically to discuss that personnel item."

During commissioner reports, Edwards congratulated Villa for being chosen and thanked everyone who applied and for the interviews "we held yesterday."

Browne echoed the thank yous.

Salas said: "We will support Randy as much as we can. And to the public, we will take as much time as we need to find the best manager possible."

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings said: "Everything has been said."

Ponce also thanked Villa for stepping up for the interim position.

Browne asked Webb if the commission needed to give direction on negotiating a contract with the interim.

Webb replied: "You did your statutory obligation with the approval of the interim. I will seek advice from Brad (Springer, working as county attorney from Mynatt Martinez Springer P.C. in Las Cruces, NM). I won't break you."

Ponce noted that since Villa is already a county employee, he didn't think a contract would be required. "I've seen it done with maybe an increase in pay during the temporary position."

"I'll get back with Linda (Vasquez, county fiscal services director) and Renae on what the county did when Abby (Robinson, former county attorney) was interim," Webb said.

Edwards agreed to letting the chair and the county manager have the authority to determine the amount of pay for the interim.

The meeting adjourned.

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top