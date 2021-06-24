Johnson Fire Update June 24, 2021

Tuesday June 23, 2021

Visit the New Mexico Fire Information website at www.nmfireinfo.com

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7493/

Fire Phone 575-519-0103 Email: SM.FS.GNFPAO@usda.gov



JOHNSON FIRE

Location: Wilderness Ranger District, Gila National Forest Start Date: May 20, 2021 Size: 88,420 acres

Cause: Lightning Vegetation: Timber with grass understory, pinyon and juniper woodlands, scrub, and brush

Total Personnel: 172 Containment: 11%

Resources: 1 Type 1 handcrew, 4 Type 2 handcrews, 3 helicopters, 8 engines and 3 water tenders



SUMMARY: 622 acres of fire growth was gained yesterday, with most fire movement seen in the West Fork of Mogollon Creek near Hidden Pasture and 74 Mountain. The contingency fireline at the Willow Creek subdivision was successfully completed, as well as hazard tree removal. Although the threat to Willow Creek has diminished, crews will remain in the area. The perimeter of the fire will continue to be monitored from the air as necessary. Today's priorities include fire crews scouting Iron Creek Mesa trail on the northern perimeter of the fire and "back hauling," or packing out, fire equipment from the interior of the fire. Suppression repair work will begin, cleaning up trails and creating water bars to prevent trail erosion, specifically in Hummingbird Saddle. The area north of the fire received heavy lightning strikes yesterday and crews remain ready to respond to any new fires within the Johnson Fire planning area. The perimeter of the fire will continue to be monitored from the air as necessary.



INCIDENT OBJECTIVES: Provide for firefighter and public safety and allow fire to play its natural role on the landscape. Values at risk are the Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument, White Creek Cabin, and sensitive aquatic species in the Gila Wilderness



FIRE BEHAVIOR: Moderate to light, with areas of backing and creeping



CLOSURE:

Due to hazardous fire conditions in the Johnson Fire area, an Emergency Area Closure order has been issued by the Gila National Forest for public health and safety. A large portion of the Gila Wilderness is CLOSED. For a copy of the order and maps see: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7493/

As a reminder "The Celebration Site-Skates area," Johnson Fire Camp is closed to the public. For further information call 575-536-2250 (M-F 8:00 – 4:00 p.m.) or 575-519-0103 (any time before 7:00 p.m.)



WEATHER: Partly Cloudy (40-50%), 20% chance of precipitation, Max Temp 84-89, Minimum Humidity 17-20



AIR QUALITY: All areas surrounding the Johnson Fire should see good air quality with the possible exception of Truth or Consequences, NM which will see good degrading to moderate. Please follow this link to provide you with real time smoke monitoring. Find the monitor closest to your location: https://app.air- sis.com/USFS/UnitMap. The New Mexico Department of Health site also known as 5-3-1, https://nmtracking.org/fire provides guidance on mitigating your smoke exposure. Smoke sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures by staying inside during heavy smoke periods and avoiding outdoor activities.

SAFETY: The Gila National Forest is currently under Stage 1 Fire Restriction, including the use of charcoal grills. Use of pressurized fuel devices with an on/off switch are acceptable. For more information follow this link https://bit.ly/30PUxTr or visit the Gila National Forest website under Alerts and Notices.