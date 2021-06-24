New Mexico COVID-19 update: 82 new cases, totaling 205,215 - 062421

Two additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 82 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

25 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

2 new cases in Curry County

8 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Luna County

3 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

2 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

2 new cases in Sandoval County

6 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

10 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Socorro County

9 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County



The Department of Health on Thursday reported two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 50s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.



The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,334.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Jun. 24 are:

87031 - 6

87114 - 4

87120 - 4

87506 - 4

88005 - 4

87102 - 3

87105 - 3

87111 - 3

87123 - 3

87508 - 3

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time.

Previously reported numbers included one case that has been identified as a duplicate in Torrance County; this has been corrected. Three cases were determined to be among inmates at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility and are now reported as such.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 205,215 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 59,024

Catron County: 98

Chaves County: 9,066

Cibola County: 2,903

Colfax County: 799

Curry County: 5,323

De Baca County: 178

Doña Ana County: 25,089

Eddy County: 6,942

Grant County: 1,748

Guadalupe County: 466

Harding County: 13

Hidalgo County: 366

Lea County: 8,446

Lincoln County: 1,763

Los Alamos County: 537

Luna County: 3,377

McKinley County: 12,374

Mora County: 174

Otero County: 4,069

Quay County: 537

Rio Arriba County: 3,769

Roosevelt County: 2,030

Sandoval County: 12,234

San Juan County: 15,691

San Miguel County: 1,404

Santa Fe County: 10,591

Sierra County: 781

Socorro County: 1,328

Taos County: 1,712

Torrance County: 884

Union County: 259

Valencia County: 6,900

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 445

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 447

Otero County Processing Center: 257

Torrance County Detention Facility: 204

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 299

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 253

Lea County Correctional Facility: 762

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 128

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 219

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 231

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75

As of today, there are 68 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 193,878 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

BeeHive Homes Farmington

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Sierra Hill Assisted Living in Truth or Consequences

Sombrillo Nursing Home in Los Alamos

Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Community in Albuquerque

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety, and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety, and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.