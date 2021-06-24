July 3 calendar of activities in Silver City
Saturday, July 3
8 am – Late
Independence Day Parade and Freedom Festival Schedule of Events
Kiwanis Breakfast - 8am -10am | Gough Park | $5 - pancakes, sausage, drink
Flag Raising Ceremony - 9am | Gough Park
Parade - 10am | start at 12th & Pope, end at County Courthouse
Freedom Festival - 11am - 5pm | Gough Park | Music sponsored by Silver City Night Life Entertainment
Kiwanis BBQ Lunch - 11am | Gough Park | $10 - BBQ plate with beans, Cole slaw, roll, drink
Ice Cream Social, activities, & Live Music - 11am - 4pm | Silver City Museum
Live Music & DJ - 12pm - 10pm | Q's Southern Bistro
Live Music & Back Alley Bash - 12pm - 10pm | Little Toad Creek | games, music, food, & drink specials
Love Local - All Day | Silver City MainStreet & Down Town Merchants
Live Music - 9pm - ?? | DJ Thaitech and DJ Aero | Lot between 111 and 117 E. College St. {Curl up & Dye}
Questions? Call the Chamber at 575-538-3785