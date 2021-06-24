World War II Veteran Bill Harrison celebrates 99th birthday at American Legion Hall
James William "Bill" Harrison, a World War II Navy veteran, on June 23, 2021, celebrated his 99th birthday at the American Legion Hall, the day after his birthday, because he had other events to attend on the actual day.
In the book, "God's Umbrella: Southwest New Mexico World War II Survivors" by this writer recounts what he described as more than three years of doing nothing of distinction in the Navy. He, however, did serve in Admiral Nimitz's staff and when he helped a resident of Tonga Island get his car started, he had the chance to meet the queen of Tonga, Salote Tabu. President William Henry Harrison was his great-great-great-great-great-great-great-grandfather.