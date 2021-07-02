Missing Endangered Juvenile Runaway Advisory– Silver City, NM- Rylie Joe Taylor
Grant County, NM - The following is information for the distribution of a Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory from the Silver City Police Department (SCPD). Please refer all media inquiries to SCPD at (575) 388-8840.
SCPD is seeking the public's assistance in locating Rylie Joe Taylor, an African American female, 12 years-old, 5'2" tall, 109 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen in the early hours of July 2, 2021, at around 9:45 a.m., at 1853 Lamina Loop in Silver City, NM. Taylor was last seen wearing a light pink hoodie, gray spandex, and black Croc shoes. Her whereabouts and destination are unknown, and she is believed to be on foot. Rylie Joe Taylor is MISSING and is believed to be in DANGER if not located.
Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Missing Endangered Juvenile is asked to call the Silver City Police Department at (575) 388-8840 or dial 911.