Silver City man injured when ATV malfunctions

By Roger Lanse

On Tuesday, June 27, 2021, at about 12:50 p.m., Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a vehicle accident on Highway 15 near MM 21 (4 miles south of the junction with Highway 35). According to a GCSO accident report narrative, when deputies arrived at about 1:15 p.m. they found Sergio Majalca, 29, of Silver City, in the lap of a family member. His arm was in a sling and Majalca was complaining of pain to his right shoulder, right and left arm, right side, and left outer toe.

Majalca and a witness who was traveling behind Majalca on Highway 15, both testified the Polaris Sportsman quadrunner's brakes began to seize pulling the vehicle to the left into the oncoming traffic lane. Then, they said, the brakes locked up completely, causing the rear of the machine to swing out, the quadrunner to roll in the air, throwing Majalca airborne to the ground.

The ATV sustained heavy damage.

Deputies advised that the ATV was towed and removed from the scene by family members who loaded it onto a trailer. EMS arrived and transported Majalca to GRMC. Majalca was cited for operating his vehicle on a prohibited area and no registration.