Gough Park had vendors lined around the inner sidewalk and on 12th Street alongside 070321
Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
These photos are a random sample of booths and families enjoying Gough Park for Independence Day.
Gough Park sample 070321
Karly Littleton had a great ride. She hung on for a long time.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Gough-Park-070321/IMG_1279.jpg
Lorie Hildebrand and Cecilia Bell at the Fort Bayard Historic Preservation Society booth.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Gough-Park-070321/IMG_1281.jpg
Participating at the ACLU booth from left are Kathryn McCarroll, Martin Miller and David Rose
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Gough-Park-070321/IMG_1282.jpg
At the Chiricahua Apache Nation booth were Ana Monje and Bonnie Gomez promoting the Red Paint Powwow to be held from Sept. 24-26 at Cobre High School
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Gough-Park-070321/IMG_1283.jpg
Enjoying Independence Day at Gough Park were Mikey and Adriane Torrez with their twins Joey and Jordan.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Gough-Park-070321/IMG_1286.jpg
The Silver High School Band was selling lemonade and other goodies.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Gough-Park-070321/IMG_1288.jpg
Alexander Ribeau, admission counselor, and Jesse Bustamante, recruiter at WNMU were handing out information to potential students.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Gough-Park-070321/IMG_1290.jpg