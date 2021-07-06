Pedestrian Fatally Struck on Interstate 10 in Luna County

Luna County, NM - On July 2, 2021, at approximately 9:24 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a pedestrian that was fatally struck on Interstate 10, near milepost 82, in Deming, NM.

The initial investigation indicated a pedestrian, Lydia Gonzales (58) of Deming, NM, and another female pedestrian both attempted to cross Interstate 10 from south to north. For unknown reasons Gonzales stopped in the middle of the roadway and was struck by a westbound 2015 Freightliner Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV). Gonzales sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. The other female pedestrian was uninjured.

Alcohol does not appear to a factor in the crash and seatbelts appear to have been properly used by the CMV driver. This crash is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.