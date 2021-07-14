Town honors its emergency manager

Front Page News

By Roger Lanse

Jeff Fell, assistant fire chief and the town of Silver City's emergency manager, was honored at Tuesday's, July 13, 2021 town council meeting for his role in protecting town residents during the past and present COVID-19 emergency. The letter of commendation, read by Mayor Ken Ladner, follows:

"Dear Assistant Chief Fell,

"On behalf of all Silver City Town employees, City Council members, and myself, we thank you for a job exceptionally well done as the Town's Emergency Manager during the challenging times of the past eighteen months. You have faced many challenges during your tenure at the Town of Silver City not knowing that by volunteering for and being appointed to the position of Silver City Emergency Manager in early 2019 that one of your greatest challenges was yet to come. Within one year of your appointment our community and the entire world faced its largest pandemic in over one hundred years.

"You immediately began working hand in hand with the Grant County Emergency Manager, and were pivotal in the acquisition and distribution of supplies and safety equipment to emergency workers and citizens at large.

"You advised the Town on the creation of COVID-19 safe practices and were able to help create understandable safety practices and assisted in the training of Town departments on current requirements. You were instrumental in creating county-wide COVID-19 testing, and quickly acquired the equipment and capacity for internal rapid testing for town employees.

"In addition you served in the creation of an emerging infections task force to facilitate communication amongst health care providers, first responders, and citizens concerned about the pandemic response. You created a COVID hotline to make information available to the public and assist with the scheduling of vaccinations.

"You also co-facilitated with public and private partners to organize vaccine clinics throughout the county and worked extremely long hours daily to administered (sic) vaccines at these clinics personally. You took it upon yourself to personally administer vaccines to homebound citizens who had no means to acquire the vaccine on their own.

"You continued throughout the pandemic to facilitate multiple weekly meetings with the public, businesses and community members to gather current information about conditions, needs, and providing general information sharing.

"To ensure that accurate records and data were received and maintained both locally and at the State level you spent an extraordinary amount of time communicating by phone and email.

"In summary, it is impossible to fully recognize the many number of tasks you accomplished and contributions you made during these true emergency circumstances, and this with very little time in the position of Emergency Manager. You went above and beyond the call of duty to ensure the life, health, and safety of this community and its citizens. While we, the Town government commend and sincerely thank you, we are sure that the entire community is also grateful for your exceptional performance.

"Sincerely,

"Mayor Ken Ladner"

The four councilors added their voices to the letter thanking Fell for his outstanding accomplishments.

Alex Brown, Town Manager commended Fell saying he (Brown) knows a little about a lot of things, but "when you have people that know a lot about the right things, like Jeff, it makes getting through these stressful times easier."

Milo Lambert, Silver City Fire Department Chief, stated, "Jeff Fell, you have been a beacon in this COVID pandemic. Your organizational prowess was a benefit to this entire community, not just the town but the county itself, and I want to thank you for the maximum amount of sacrifice I saw you give, and that I saw your family give, in support of you."

A certificate for landmark status was presented by Ladner to Nancy and Craig Cliff for their home at 905 W. 12th Street in Silver City, which was built in 1918. The Cliffs welcomed anyone to stop by when they're in the neighborhood. According to Jamie Embick, the town's director of the Community Development Department, landmark status is open to any residence or business. Architecture, age, who has owned the structure, remodels, and recognition in the community are some of the factors determining registering for landmark status. Special tax benefits also accrue with landmark status.

District 3 Councilor Jose Ray Jr reminded residents of the Carnitas, Musica, y Mas Fiesta and Car Show planned for Sept. 3, 4, and 5, at Gough Park.

District 2 Councilor Lynda Aiman-Smith remarked how exceptional the San Vicente Trail she visited recently was.

District 4 Councilor Guadalupe Cano said that several residents have reached out to her thanking the SCFD and the way they reacted on June 24, to a fire on Mountain View Road that kept the fire from entering their residential area below. Cano also informed her constituents that the council does not have power to decide which businesses are asked to come to Silver City and which may be discouraged.

Ladner praised the Silver City Police Department and SCFD for having officers and firefighters out in downtown on Saturdays passing out masks to residents and visitors during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Carol Ann Fugagli, Education and Outreach Director for the Upper Gila Watershed Alliance, addressed council promoting an event happening July 30 and 31 called a 'Climathon – Scraps to Sustenance,' which is a series of workshops on composting The day and a half climathon is free, and food and snacks will be provided, Fugagli said.

Council approved a bid of $223,080.48 from Southwest Concrete and Paving of Silver City for Visitor Center Pedestrian and Trailhead improvements, including sidewalks, lighting, and signage. Brown told council that the closure of one exit and a bus shelter, originally in the bid request, can be completed with material the town has on hand.

Ladner reappointed Ted Lynn to the Municipal Library Community Advisory Group and reappointed Paul Baca to the Cemetery Board.

