Grant County 4-H Members Compete at State 4-H Contest, Youth Wins State Contest

SILVER CITY-While this year's State 4-H Contest was nothing like it has been in the past, Grant County youth continue to excel. Several youths from around the county competed in contests along with other 4-H members from around the state.



This year Livestock Judging Team consisted of:

Kylee Jones, Nolan Vermillion, Ketch Bays, and Tucker Gatlin one team one which placed 6th, and team two, Colter Massengill, Kaleb Newman, Clayton Peterson, and Krysten Jones placed 7th. Ketch Bays placed 12th as an individual and Kylee and Krysten Jones placed 19th and 20th respectively out of 47 other youth individuals in the state.

Krysten Jones placed 9th as an individual in the horse judging contest. Trey Greeman placed 3rd in impromptu speech and won the State Talent Contest!

"In a year of recovery, we are very happy to see our youth 4-H members getting to compete and gather with other youth from around the state. We are so proud of how the youth did at the state competition and we are looking forward to the future with these youth" said 4-H Agent Jessica Swapp.