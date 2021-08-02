Hot pursuit with shots fired

By Roger Lanse

On Monday, Aug. 1, 2021, a Silver City Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on a black SUV near Bullard and Market streets. According to a SCPD news release, the driver of the vehicle began shooting at the officer/fled the scene, and a pursuit was initiated.

The black SUV traveled south on Highway 90, passing Truck Bypass and Calvary Chapel, heading toward Lordsburg, all the while continuing to fire multiple rounds at officers.

The pursuit ended, the release said, near MM 4 of Highway 90 (4 miles north of Highway 70), where the suspect, Ruben James De La O, 36, surrendered to officers and was taken into custody. De La O was wanted out of Colorado for violating terms of his parole.

Minor injuries were sustained during the incident, the release stated, but it was not clear if that meant suspect, an officer, or both. The incident is being investigated by New Mexico State Police.