Carnitas, musica y mas 090421
Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Carnitas, musica y mas 090421
Carnitas, musica y mas 090421
At the entrance gate
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Carnitas-musica-y-mas-090421/IMG_1723.jpg
Carnitas, musica y mas 090421
The gals at the entrance, Olga Ray, Anne Ogas and Patsy Madrid
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Carnitas-musica-y-mas-090421/IMG_1744.jpg
Carnitas, musica y mas 090421
Overview of the car show
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Carnitas-musica-y-mas-090421/IMG_1722.jpg
Carnitas, musica y mas 090421
Troy Miller at the La Bonita booth
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Carnitas-musica-y-mas-090421/IMG_1725.jpg
Carnitas, musica y mas 090421
Fidel Quintana and Elva Quimby at the Copper Country Senior Olympics table
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Carnitas-musica-y-mas-090421/IMG_1729.jpg
Carnitas, musica y mas 090421
American Flag-draped table, the Missing Man Ceremony, honoring prisoners of war and the missing in action, with the symbols portraying hope, love, light, and recognizing the missing person who cannot be with his/her comrades at this time.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Carnitas-musica-y-mas-090421/IMG_1730.jpg
Carnitas, musica y mas 090421
Vendors
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Carnitas-musica-y-mas-090421/IMG_1732.jpg
Carnitas, musica y mas 090421
More booths
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Carnitas-musica-y-mas-090421/IMG_1733.jpg
Carnitas, musica y mas 090421
Several booths served food or had items for sale
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Carnitas-musica-y-mas-090421/IMG_1734.jpg
Carnitas, musica y mas 090421
Still more booths
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Carnitas-musica-y-mas-090421/IMG_1735.jpg
Carnitas, musica y mas 090421
On the small merry-go-round Mariana, Raul and Elisabet Garcia sat for a photo.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Carnitas-musica-y-mas-090421/IMG_1740.jpg
Carnitas, musica y mas 090421
A couple of food trucks
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Carnitas-musica-y-mas-090421/IMG_1741.jpg
Carnitas, musica y mas 090421
Mario Quintana organized the car show
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Carnitas-musica-y-mas-090421/IMG_1747.jpg
Carnitas, musica y mas 090421
Sammy Carrasco and David Holguin from Tucson
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Carnitas-musica-y-mas-090421/IMG_1748.jpg
Carnitas, musica y mas 090421
Cisco and Huerra Martinez of El Paso
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Carnitas-musica-y-mas-090421/IMG_1752.jpg
Carnitas, musica y mas 090421
Neto Cota with his jacked up car.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Carnitas-musica-y-mas-090421/IMG_1756.jpg
Friday night, Saturday all day and on Sunday afternoon, Carnitas, Musica y Mas took place at Gough Park in Silver City. Vendors of food and goods lined the shady parts of the park. Music played over loud speakers throughout the days and evenings, and a car show on the west side of the park also brought people to the area. Several car aficionados came from Tucson and El Paso to join the fun.