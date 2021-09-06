Silver City downtown hosted two events on Saturday, 090421

Photos by Mary Alice Murphy

Taste of Downtown 090421 Taste of Downtown 090421 Three friends partaking of lunch downtown during Taste of Downtown. From left are Suzi Calhoun, Carrie Hinta and Nancy Kendrick. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Taste-of-Downtown-090421/IMG_1760.jpg

Taste of Downtown 090421 Music filled the air at The Hub with Fiddling' Friends entertaining passers-by https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Taste-of-Downtown-090421/IMG_1763.jpg

Taste of Downtown 090421 In front of Chente's Taqueria, Two Crow and Athena Schumacher served tiny tacos. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Taste-of-Downtown-090421/IMG_1764.jpg

Taste of Downtown 090421 Diane Barrett, at right, aided by Marissa Granadino served up crostinis from Diane's namesake restaurant. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Taste-of-Downtown-090421/IMG_1767.jpg

Taste of Downtown 090421 Grant County Art Guild Annex hosts the "Creatures of the Gila" art show until Sept. 19. Annabella Gomez won Best of Show with "Spirit Guide Coatimundi" https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Taste-of-Downtown-090421/IMG_1768.jpg

Taste of Downtown 090421 This photographer's favorite was Great Blue Heron made from a gourd by Margaret Streams https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Taste-of-Downtown-090421/IMG_1773.jpg

Taste of Downtown 090421 Marsha Sue Lustig served up pulled pork on an orange and cumin flavored sweet potato puree from Revel. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Taste-of-Downtown-090421/IMG_1776.jpg

Taste of Downtown 090421 As part of the Studio Tour that same day, Donna Flenniken welcomed visitors to Aldea Gallery https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Taste-of-Downtown-090421/IMG_1777.jpg

Taste of Downtown 090421 Sam Aliban and Cronn Chavez of Javalina served up desserts. This photographer liked the churro. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Taste-of-Downtown-090421/IMG_1779.jpg

Taste of Downtown 090421 Cate Bradley held up a tray of delicacies at Corner Kitchen. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Taste-of-Downtown-090421/IMG_1782.jpg

Taste of Downtown 090421 Most of the gang at Corner Kitchen - from left Zach Aquino, Victoria Morales, Rebecca Shank and Nathan Howard. The owner was shy. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2021newsitems/front-page-news/Taste-of-Downtown-090421/IMG_1788.jpg

[Editor's Note: the photographer was so busy consuming all the goodies along the path of the Taste of Downtown that she failed to take photos at every stop. She apologizes to those she forgot to photograph, but says the food was great.]

The main attraction was the Taste of Downtown, but along the way, small signs pointed to the Studio Tour. Because this author photographer had a ticket for the food goodies, she ate her way from one end of Bullard to the other, but managed to visit a couple of art galleries, too.

Twelve eateries had goodies for ticket holders. At The Hub, Diane's Bakery and Deli served up chocolate chip cookies; Mint Chip Creamery had small cups of their signature ice cream ready for consumption; and Chente's Taqueria had three choices. This author can vouch for the carnitas on a tiny tortilla, with fixings. Birdwell's Vintage Vibes had a couple of different desserts. The Silver City Co-op had two chocolate-covered goodies —almonds and cranberries. Diane's Restaurant offered a crostini with chicken and toppings. Javalina Coffee House served up a choice of desserts. [The churro was delicious]. Silco Theatre had caramel popcorn, which disappeared quickly. The Ice Cream Emporium had fudge. Revel served a scrumptious pulled pork over orange- and cumin-"scented" sweet potato puree. Little Toad Creek offered a swig of one of their ales or a hibiscus tea. At the far south end of Bullard, Corner Kitchen served a small dish of pulled pork on a bed of various flavors.

Word on the street was that the fundraiser event for Silver City MainStreet Project sold out all its tickets.