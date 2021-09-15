Woman on motorcycle hits deer
By Roger Lanse
According to a Grant County Sheriff's Office accident report, Charlee Ugarte, of Silver City, driving a 2003 Honda motorcycle, collided with a deer near MM 20 (1 mile south of the Continental Divide), while traveling south on Highway 90 at about 10:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
Ugarte, the deceased deer, and the motorcycle were found in separate locations – the motorcycle on the northbound shoulder, the deer on the southbound shoulder, and Ugarte in the southbound lane. EMS arrived on scene and requested Ugarte be transported by Native Air due to the seriousness of her injuries.