Deputy gets T-boned

By Roger Lanse

Silver City Police Department officers were dispatched on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at about 5:55 a.m., to Hudson and 14th streets in reference to a vehicle accident.

According to an SCPD crash report, a white Kia was traveling east on 14th street and, according to a witness, did not make a complete stop at the Hudson Street stop sign and collided with a GCSO vehicle traveling south on Hudson Street. The collision caused the GCSO truck to roll upside-down on its cab.

EMS arrived on scene and reported only minor injuries.

The driver of the Kia, Maria Ventura, 43, with an El Paso address, will be cited for the stop sign violation, the report stated.