US 180 Corridor from Bayard to Deming subject of virtual meeting 092321

By Mary Alice Murphy

Map of US 180-corridor study area from Bayard to Deming

A public virtual meeting took place Sept. 23, 2021, with representatives from New Mexico Department of Transportation, District 1, and from Parametrix Inc., an engineering planning and environmental services firm.

A. J. Romero, NMDOT project development engineer opened the meeting. Others who spoke included David Pennington of and Brent Hamlin of Parametrix and Trent Doolittle, District 1 engineer.

Pennington, who gave most of the presentation, said the study has been underway for more than 12 months. "We were ready to make decisions. Our preferred alternative is a four-lane highway with a flush median between the southbound and northbound lanes. The project is from Bayard 38 miles to Deming to milepost 161."

The original three alternatives, which were evaluated in detail were 1) an Enhanced two-lane highway with 1.25 to 2 miles-long alternating passing lanes in each direction about every 8 miles, starting south of Hurley; 2) the Super two-lane was basically a continuous three lanes, with alternating passing opportunities at least every two miles; and 3) the third alternative has become the preferred alternative—a four-lane highway the same as the four-lane that is in place as one approaches Deming from the north.

"Subsequent to public meeting, we looked at the comments we received and assessed the funding methods," Pennington said. He noted the initial recommendation was for the four-lane alternative from Bayard to the Hurley railroad tracks and the enhanced two lanes with passing lanes the rest of the way to Deming.

"Very important were the safety objectives, which we further evaluated after the March meeting," he continued. "With the enhanced two-lane, merging lanes would be required and they are always more dangerous."

The preferred alternative of four lanes, with two continuous lanes each direction, will have four to six feet between vehicles in the 12-foot lanes. "The four-lane option offers a lot more comfort in driving. "With the six-foot-wide flush median, there will be rumble strips to remind vehicles they are wandering out of the lane. With the median, drivers will have 12 feet between them and the opposing vehicles, three feet on each side of the vehicle and the six feet in the median. So, the US 180 corridor between Bayard and Hurley will be the four-lane alternative."

He said the project would include rehabilitation of the existing pavement and wider shoulders at about 8 feet. Intersection improvements would include dedicated left-turn lanes.

The railroad crossing at Hurley is a challenge, he said. "The present substantial curve requires slowing. There are a lot of crashes there. We want to soften the curve to the extent viable, so that it provides for a posted speed limit of 55 miles per hour consistent with the highway north of Hurley. Accommodations for bicycles at that curve are still being developed."

The Hurley overpass will be eliminated and replaced with a grade level intersection, although the existing access road north of the overpass will be closed. "The overpass is little used these days. But the area will accommodate crossing traffic there. It will require further coordination with Chino Mines."

Some of the benefits of the four-lane highway include 1) a continuous four lanes, which will eliminate sometimes risky passing maneuvers; 2) the elimination of conflict of merges at passing zones; 3) provides an improved corridor to accommodate the mix of large trucks and passenger vehicles; 4) wider shoulders to accommodate bicyclists; and 5) will eliminate the need for most detours allowing two-way traffic during most of the construction activities.

He also noted an economic development side, which would provide a regional connection to the interstate system, I-10 at Deming, and would improve the transport of goods to Silver City. It would also help the area compete for major industries.

The four-lane concept is consistent with statewide efforts from the late 1990s to promote economic development by providing a system of four-lane highways. US 180 was included in these efforts but never received funding.

The highway will have some potential impacts. "It will not require any homes or businesses to be acquired and access will be maintained, but it will require purchasing some private property for the right-of-way. The environmental effects will be minimal. We have not identified any effects to federally listed animals or plants, although there are up to seven archaeological sites that may require more investigation and mitigation. Bicycle access in most areas will be six feet, with some more constrained areas, such as intersections with five feet. The rumble strips will have breaks, every so many feet. The estimated cost is $143.5 million. Broken into segments the estimate is $15.7 million Bayard to Hurley, $8.3 million for the Hurley railroad crossing and $119.5 million Hurley to Deming. The costs do not include the costs of rights-of-way or New Mexico gross receipts tax. We plan to complete the environmental documentation and the preliminary design this winter 2021-2022. It should take three to four months. We anticipate starting phase 1 construction the summer of 2023. Future phases include Hurley to NM 61, which is the road to Mimbres, and from there to Deming. Neither the timeline for those phases nor the sequencing is determined yet until funding is identified and secured."

Several people had verbal or written questions.

A woman named Deborah had concerns about lighting. "I am referencing the lighting around Santa Clara and east of Walmart. I consider the lighting along the path between Santa Clara and Bayard to be excessive."

Pennington said the only street lighting will be at the south end of Bayard consistent with what is already in Bayard. After that lighting will be limited to intersections. He said the density of spacing the light poles would not be determined until the final design.

To Deborah's question about 180 and Kirkland Road, Doolittle said his office has had discussions with the city and the county about the concerns, although it was outside the 180-corridor project.

Deborah said she had come into the meeting thinking the middle alternative was the best, but the presentation had convinced her that the four-lane alternative is the best, especially for safety reasons.

Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments Executive Director Priscilla Lucero extended her thanks for all the hard work. "I, too, see the value of the four lanes. My question is whether there have been any discussions on putting fiber along the route to enhance broadband access to the area."

Doolittle said the department is working on installing at least conduit. "I'll talk to the executive administration. We understand the need for fiber."

Lucero replied: "Perfect. Thank you, Trent, and all of you with Parametrix."

Former state Rep. Rudolpho "Rudy" Martinez said it was good news that the recommendation was for four lanes. "Given the cost of the project and the fact that 180 is a federal highway, what percentage would the project be able to access from federal funding?"

"It would be eligible for federal funding," Doolittle confirmed, "but there is also an opportunity through state funding. We're not sure if it will be federal or state or a combination of both, but I don't have any percentages at this time."

Martinez said it seems like an opportunity to get a significant amount of money and to expedite the project."

Doolittle noted that the project being a safety issue "if we pursue federal money, we can also apply for safety funding to seek augmentation of safety provisions in the construction."

Lucero said she has received questions from constituents. One concerns a multi-use trail along the road from Bayard to Hurley similar to the one that has been constructed from Santa Clara to Bayard.

Hamlin said that conversation usually starts at the local level. "The NM DOT is supportive of the idea, but thinks it is premature to talk about it. There may be other opportunities for Bayard to Hurley."

Lucero said when the area looks at multi-use paths and as it ties into outdoor recreation, "your consideration is appreciated."

Claudia Smith thanked Doolittle for replying to her written questions. "I drive this route five to six times a week. I appreciate the consideration of the four-lane highway and the safety concerns."

To a question from the Beat about how long the first phase would take, Doolittle said it was a little early, because they don't have construction timlines in place nor do they know if it might become just one big project.

Doolittle said once the department gets into the design phase, "we will hold public meetings as things are updated, more as informational, and during the different traffic control phases we will then begin to hold monthly public meetings. But it is still too early for that specific question."

Romero ended the session thanking everyone for participating. "Together we can make this work."

Doolittle added one more comment. "This the beginning stage. We will keep all of you in the loop."

To listen to the full recording or to learn more about the project visit https://engage-parametrix.com/us180/#1614096786850-ffbe69ad-85af .

Comments will be accepted preferably by Oct. 7, 2021, at US180project@parametrix.com. They may also be made by calling 505-445-5464 or mailed to US 180 Project, 9600 San Mateo Blvd. NE, Albuquerque NM 87113.