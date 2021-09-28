Red Paint Powwow took place Sept. 24-26, 2021
Photos by three different photographers, with most photos identified.
Jenny Merrill and Gil Aguilera on Friday. Photo by Mary Alice Murphy
Some of the early vendors on Friday.
More vendors on Friday before this photographer had to leave. Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Yellow Horse and Frances Gonzales. She said Yellow Horse is her spiritual brother. Photo by Mary Alice Murphy
Southern Drum between numbers on Saturday. Photo by Mary Alice Murphy
From left, front and back, Rod Rodriguez and Raven Lucero, Apache, and back and front on the right are Rebecca and Johnny Cruz from Isleta.
Emcee Gabe Ayala Murphy photo
Scott Lightfeather Courtesy Photo
Lightfeather's regalia Courtesy Photo
Bells on men's footwear are for the Fancy Dance
Sweet
Preparing for a dance Courtesy photo
Photo by Kim Jensen, member of the Red Paint Powwow organizing board.
Audience in the stands on Saturday Courtesy Photo
Grand Entry on Saturday Photo by Kim Jensen
Part of the Grand Entry Photo by Kim Jensen
A dancer Photo by Kim Jensen
Colorful regalia Photo by Kim Jensen
One of the youth fancy dancers
Hoop dancer Photo by Kim Jensen
Hoop dancer with more hoops Photo by Kim Jensen
Two dancers in full colorful regalia Photo by Kim Jensen
The outdoor venue at the Silver High School football field was a great location for a powwow, if buckets of rain hadn't fallen. The Red Paint Powwow went on, likely because of what the Emcee Gabe Ayala said at one point: "It's just a little water."
On Friday, vendors set up and some visitors came for the fry bread and to check out the wares. On Saturday, the Grand Entry was pushed back in time while waiting for Northern Drum to arrive. Southern Drum was in place for the Gourd Dance of veterans. Sunday faced rainy times, too, but the drums and the announcer could be heard at a distance, so more dances took place on Sunday.