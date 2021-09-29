Grant County property owners to face delay in receipt of first-half property tax bills 2021

The Grant County Treasurer's Office is notifying property owners that the 2020 property tax bills will be delayed due to the state law (House Bill 407-2019) allowing school districts a mill levy question on the November election ballot. The tax amounts cannot be determined until after the election and depending on whether the mill levy questions pass or fail

Sixteen New Mexico counties are affected by the new law, including Grant County.

Adjusted Grant County tax bill dates are as follows:

Dec. 1, 2021- Mailing of property tax bills.

Dec. 10, 2021- Payment due date.

Jan. 10, 2022- Final due date without late penalties and interest.





"This will only affect the first half tax bills and will continue as normal for the second half, when due." says Grant County Treasurer Patrick Cohn. "Property owners should contact their tax professional for questions regarding how the delay might affect their individual situation."

Banks, Escrow and Mortgage companies are aware of the delay and will pay taxes as scheduled.

The second half property taxes will continue as before, starting April 10, 2022 with May 10, 2022 as the final due date.

For more information regarding this delay, please contact the Treasurer's Office at 575-574-0055.