72-Hour Notice not followed

By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held its regular meeting October 14, 2021. Mayor Richard Bauch called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Trustees Olga Amador, Arnold Lopez, and Peter Erickson also attended. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza didn't attend.

A gentleman spoke out right away. He said they were in violation of the open meetings act. They had not provided 72 hours' notice of the meeting. The notice was not put up until Tuesday morning. He went on to say that it was not the first time. He also wanted to speak out against the appointment of Alfonso Romo for municipal judge. He pointed out a few issues that he felt made it illegal.

Sheila Hudman, county clerk explained that Monday was a holiday and that is why it was posted on Tuesday. Hudman said appointment of the judge was gone over with the secretary of state and they were following all the correct procedures. At that time the gentleman asked for a copy of the letter from the secretary of state and Hudman told him to put in a request in writing and she would get him that copy.

Mayor Bauch wanted to make a change on the agenda before it was approved or disapproved. He wanted to move the closed session to right after the mayor's report. Council approved the agenda with the change.

The council approved the minutes from September 23, 2021, and the departments reports.

Mayor's report

Mayor Bauch referred to Hudman for information on the capital outlay agreements they had. Hudman said they had one for $1.4 million to cover design for Ft. Bayard, $28,000 for repair to the Fort Bayard theater that the historic preservation society had requested, $28,000 for a new sewer machine, and $300,000 for sidewalks on Maple Street to connect downtown, trails and bridge.

The council went into closed session.

Later Hudman said that after the meeting, a review of the posted time of the agenda did not meet the 72-hour requirement so all decisions made are void and the meeting will be repeated on October 25, 2021.