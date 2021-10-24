Silver City Councilors and Mayor Candidate Forum

By Lynn Janes

On October 21, 2021 Silver City Daily Press held a forum on Facebook for candidates running for mayor and city council. Questions were taken from the virtual audience and Geoffrey Plant, reporter for the Silver City Daily Press. Nicholas Seibel moderated the forum. Each candidate was giving an opening statement not to exceed three minutes.

Silver City Mayor - Ken Ladner

Ladner said he was running for reelection, and he had been the mayor since 2016. He said he was running for reelection because he has several projects he wants to finish. "There is a $8 million community recreation center, challenge of business retention, economic development." He said the town's infrastructure needs repairs. He went on to say that this was a crucial time for the city because there was going to be a big change with two new councilors. "The city needs continuity to make the change."

Silver City Mayor - Magnus Waters

Waters said she had been here since 1991 when she was two years old. She said she has chosen to stay here because she loves the area and the people. "I am not a politician, but we need choices, and she sees the town has a long way to go in helping the children, animals and elderly." She said she wants to know what the people's needs are.

District 2 - Lonnie L Shoup

Shoup is a write in candidate and was not able to attend the forum

District 2 - Nicholas Prince

Prince said last year was a difficult year for many. He said he wants to be a pathway to better communication.

District 4 - Guadalupe Cano

Cano said she has been a councilor since 2014 and she not only lives in district 4 but was raised in district 4. She said is active in Harvest Church and the senior Olympics. "I am a WNMU graduate and am involved in Outdoor New Mexico (VP), NM Wild."

District 4 - Georgia Rivera

Rivera said this is her first time running for office. She said she pledges to the voters she will advocate for their concerns and problems. "I am a businesswoman and want to serve the community." She said as a hairdresser she hears people's concerns and knows a lot of people are concerned for the community. She said she supports law enforcement. EMS, and "our first responders. There is a need for business and industry in our community." She said this is a great place to live.

What knowledge and skills would you use to benefit the town?

District 4 – Georgia Rivera

Rivera said she is a board trustee for the Cross Point Church, and she is a small business owner. She said: "We need to work on infrastructure, roads, lights, sidewalks, etc. Law enforcement needs better pay."

District 4 – Guadalupe Cano

Cano said she is certified with the Municipal League. "I have been able to network with other government officials around the state and bounce ideas off them. It has been an invaluable tool." She said she keeps her personal opinions out of the job and votes based on what her district wants.

District 2 – Nicholas Prince

Prince said he has been an active volunteer in many events. "There is a number of moving parts to success."

Mayor - Magnus Waters

Waters said: "I know I am younger, and some would say inexperienced. I bring a huge heart and willingness to learn. I am an artist and like to pick things apart." She said she does not have an agenda and just wants to help the community stand up. "I want to hear with an open heart."

Mayor – Ken Ladner

Ladner said he gets along with people and listens. "As a mayor I have no powers, but I have persuasion." He said he is retired and, in the past, has spent 20-40 hours a week on his duties as mayor. "I am particularly proud of the Mondays with The Mayor." He said it has been very beneficial for connecting with the community.

What do you see as the duties and role of the mayor /councilor?

Mayor – Ken Ladner

Ladner said the mayor is the face of the community and makes people welcome. "He is the go between for the city manager and town council."

May- Magnus Waters

Waters said the mayor is top law enforcement of the area. "Mayor is the advocate of the town." She then added that people feel they are not being heard.

District 4 – Guadalupe Cano

Cano said the council has a regulatory role and the council does not solicit business for the town. "The hiring and firing are done by the town manager, not the town council." She said she always sets her opinions aside and does the best for her district.

District 4 – Georgia Rivera

Rivera said she wants to bring fresh new ideas to the table. She said she is there to help the community and address their needs. "I know I have a lot to learn, and I am willing."

District 2 – Nicholas Prince

Prince said the role is to draft legislation and solve problems throughout all the departments.

The Silver City Daily Press reporter, Geoffrey Plant asked a question. Silver City has a housing shortage, and "would you put a cap on short term rental housing?"

District 2 – Nicholas Prince

Prince said: "We already have legislation in place to address that, but it may need to be looked at. We don't have a housing authority to find affordable housing. There are many things to look at."

District 4 – Georgia Rivera

Rivera said she knows the town needs more housing, and it is a problem. She said she is not aware of the short-term rental issue but will learn.

District 4 – Guadalupe Cano

Cano said: "We have a severe problem with housing and the town does not have a housing authority" She said she is a recipient of HUD, and it is impossible for her to move. "I understand the needs of renters."

Mayor – Magnus Waters

Waters said she knows there is an issue but is not sure what the answer is. "There are a lot of homes for sale, and we need to work from all points to tackle it."

Mayor – Ken Ladner

Ladner said it is a serious problem and there are not enough rentals. He said his wife has been in real estate for 40 years and has never seen such a tight market. He said there had been property purchased on highway 90 and Mt View Road for low-income housing and not HUD. He said they had a contract signed and the development was supposed to start and then Covid hit but it would be restarting soon. He went on to say there were abandoned houses that needed to be utilized.

What is your political party and does that matter?

Mayor – Ken Ladner

Ladner said: "I am a democrat and my grandfather told me years ago that is what I was to register as so that is what I did. However, I never vote straight party, I pick the best candidate. My party doesn't affect anything. I represent everyone equally."

Mayor – Magnus Waters

Waters said: "I am a democrat, but I vote beliefs, policy is important." She said she looks at the heart of a person and it should not matter what they are registered as.

District 2 – Nicholas Prince

Prince said: "I am a democrat, but we all must work together. We have to help everyone."

District 4 – Guadalupe Cano

Cano said: "I was a democrat but now I am an independent." She said all the ugliness of the last election made her not want to be a part of either. "Party is not a question when we are helping the community."

District 4 – Georgia Rivera

Rivera said party doesn't matter. She said she had been a democrat but is now a republican. "I see people as a whole and not a party." She said she is nonpartisan and wants to work for everyone.

Question: We are short of police and the RRA bill would allow retired police to return to duty. Would you be for that bill?

District 4 – Georgia Rivera

Rivera said: "We need our law enforcement, and we should be applauding them. RRA is a good idea. Blessed are the peace officers."

District 4 – Guadalupe Cano

Cano said it is important "we find a way to include our veteran officers, but we can't just rehire them. They will need to be trained again and if we do it, we have to be smart about it, there are a lot of questions to be asked. We need to look at doing it and make sure they are adequately trained and compensated. They also need to want to come back and not just for more pay."

District 2 – Nicholas Prince

Prince said this is a complex question. He said he would hope the request was coming from the department itself. "A retired police officer would bring a calm hand to the situation. There would have to be a conscientious look on how we want the police to serve in our community."

Mayor – Magnus Waters

Waters said it is complicated legislation, but "we need to support our officers and community. We need to build a relationship with our current officers because I know people that are afraid of the police."

Mayor – Ken Ladner

Ladner said bringing back retirees has worked well in the education system. He said he supports possibly bringing back officers with some retraining. "It has to be done on a person-to-person basis."

Geoffrey Plant, reporter with the Silver City Daily Press posed a question. Are you supportive of the new Cannabis ordinance and do you think there is an economic driver and increase in tourism?

Mayor – Ken Ladner

Ladner said the city council has wrestled with this issue and the state was refining the law. "Silver City should follow what the state does. We must be careful and protect our community." He went on to say that as an economic driver there was not a lot, the medical would not be taxable, only the recreational.

Mayor – Magnus Waters

Waters said she has had a card for several years. "We have a perfect place to grow cannabis and hemp." She said she was open to the idea of recreational, but "we must be cautious of abuse."

District 2 – Nicholas Prince

Prince said he embraces the new cannabis law, but it needs to be hashed out. "Cannabis is good for many things and safer than alcohol."

District 4 – Guadalupe Cano

Cano said she is the one sponsoring the cannabis ordinance and has been working with an attorney on it. She said she hopes the next one she presents to the council has their approval. She said she is not sure if it will be an economic driver for the community. She said she knows there will be four businesses and two of them downtown. "As for tourism I don't think it will make a difference, but it would be great if it did."

District 4 – Georgia Rivera

Rivera said she has concerns. "Medical is good but I'm kind of against the recreational." She said she has visited Denver and Amsterdam and they used to be beautiful cities, but they have gone down, and crime has gone up. "It was sad to see. I know it will bring revenue, but I am concerned. We already have a problem with alcohol, and we don't need more with recreational. I am all for medical marijuana."

The next question came from an "anonymous" internet audience member. Are you vaccinated for Covid and why or why not?

District 4 – Georgia Rivera

Rivera said: "Yes but it was my choice."

District 4 – Guadalupe Cano

Cano said: "Yes, I did it as soon as it was available because I am immune compromised."

District 2 – Nicholas Prince

Prince said: "Yes, I did it as soon as possible and have had my third booster shot. It is the responsible thing to do for my community."

Mayor – Magnus Waters

Waters said she is not vaccinated. "I believe it is a personal choice." She said her family also has a history of severe bad reactions to vaccines, and "I have antibodies because I had covid already." She said it was just like a bad flu.

Mayor – Ken Ladner

Ladner said he was fully vaccinated. He said he meets multiple people and goes to multiple meetings. "I do it to protect others."

Question: If you make large amounts of money from large corporations, how do you not be influenced? How can you help local businesses?

Mayor – Ken Ladner

Ladner said he is retired and most of the money for the town comes from gross receipts. He said he didn't follow the question. "I do my shopping with local businesses."

Mayor – Magnus Waters

Waters said money should not be involved in any campaign. She said: "I try to shop locally when possible. We should support our local smaller businesses."

District 2 – Nicholas Prince

Prince said larger businesses can offer better prices. "We have people that work at Walmart, and it is a big business."

District 4 – Guadalupe Cano

Cano said no big conglomerate would give money to a local election. She said she tried to buy local, "but I don't shop at the Food Coop or Food Basket. I do buy a lot of gas because of trips to Las Cruces, and I buy my gas from a local business."

District 4 – Georgia Rivera

Rivera said she shops local as much as possible. She said she shops Food Basket, Albertsons, Food Coop and sometimes Walmart. "A lot of our people work at these stores, and we need to keep them all going. I am a businesswoman, and we should support all of our local businesses. I have never taken any money for my campaign from any of these businesses and I won't."

The Silver City Press reporter Geoffrey Plant posed a question. The town manager has worked his position for twenty years and he provides all the budgets, infrastructure projects, ordinances, etc. The council seems to approve all his policies. Would you support having work sessions to go over all of these to better address them? Are you familiar with Roberts Rules of Order?

District 4 – Georgia Rivera

Rivera said she was very familiar with Roberts Rules of Order, and she would support work sessions. She said she has met with Mr. Brown and talked with him many times.

District 4 – Guadalupe Cano

Cano said she thinks the work sessions are important and has asked for them. She said that it is important "we start doing them because the community thinks we rubber stamp everything. As far as Roberts Rules, I have trained 14 times for them. I am of the thought, in many eyes all problems are shallow."

District 2 – Nicholas Prince

Prince said he was impressed with Alex Brown, but it is important to have oversight and work with each other on these issues. "I am whole heartedly for doing work sessions. I have the book on Roberts Rules, it has its moments and is a needed process but there may be other ways to solve conflicts."

Mayor – Magnus Waters

Waters said she has experience with Roberts Rules from work with a few organizations. She said she is absolutely in favor of work sessions; they are part of the process.

Mayor – Ken Ladner

Ladner says Alex is a world class manager. He said work sessions are normal but was recently reading that they go against the open meetings act. The NM Municipal League is advising against it. There is some research that needs to be done.

Question: Do you support violence for any reason?

Mayor – Ken Ladner

Ladner said no he does not, and "we need to respect each other's decisions."

Mayor – Magnus Waters

Waters said: "No. We have a strong constitution and freedom of speech. Peaceful protest is the only way."

District 2 Nicholas Prince

Prince said no.

District 4 – Guadalupe Cano

Cano said no but she comes from a history of protestors. Her family was part of the Salt of the Earth. "Peaceful protest is the only way."

District 4 – Georgia Rivera

Rivera said: "N,o I do not condone it in any way." She said it does not work for good in any way. "Violence divides people. I am for peaceful protest."

A question to the council was made. Even if elected by a district how would you deal with someone from another district that is mad because more money was spent in another district?

District 4 – Georgia Rivera

Rivera said: "I would hear them out and discuss it."

District 4 – Guadalupe Cano

Cano said: "I would explain the process to the people." She said some projects take years to happen.

District 2 – Nicholas Prince

Prince said he would erase the lines; all parts of the city are important.

The Silver City Press reporter Geoffrey Plant posed a question. "We have a big homeless problem in the town, and do you have a plan for it?"

Mayor – Ken Ladner

Ladner said: "We have always had a problem with homeless people. I feel sorry for them, we do have shelters. Itt is up to all of us to help, that is why I work at the Gospel Mission." He went on to say it was really cold one winter and he had gone around to local businesses and gotten donations of blankets.

Mayor – Magnus Waters

Waters said she knows many that are not secure. She said she had lived out of her car before and yes, "we have shelters but there are issues. For a single woman it is not safe. Society has challenged these people but not helped maybe the city needs to look at some ways to help."

District 2 – Nicholas Prince

Prince said: "We all need to have a conversation on how to fix this and it is a can of worms. If we can't find a way to fix this privately then we need to do it legislatively."

District 4 – Guadalupe Cano

Cano said homelessness is big and the town is not involved. "Because the city is not involved there is a problem."

District 4 – Georgia Rivera

Rivera said it is an issue. She said she has a SPIN (Supporting People in Need) house in her area, and it has caused a lot of problems with crime and drugs. She said the mayor came out and even witnessed someone from the SPIN house staring in her window. She said there is always police and ambulances there daily. She went on to say she and her neighbors didn't feel safe and they could not even use the park in the neighborhood. "There is always fighting and cussing going on there." She said something does need to be done. She said they were told it was for families that were homeless but that's not what it turned out as.

Seibel said he had a personal question for all the candidates. How would you look for a new town manager? Would you look locally or nationwide?

District 4 – Georgia Rivera

Rivera said she would look locally. "We have a different culture." She said they would have to have integrity and be good with finances. She said they would also need to be open minded.

District 4 – Guadalupe Cano

Cano said she would not limit the search to local. She said no matter who was hired they would have to have a backbone, willing to hire and fire. She said they must be willing to change and be forward looking. She said she also feels the chief financial part of the job needs to be separate.

District 4 – Nicholas Prince

Prince said to hire local. "Silver is an incredible place and has a lot of talent and expertise." He said the person must be able to walk a tight rope with all the people they represent. "The person must have the highest ideals, pragmatic experience, and work with all departments."

Mayor – Magnus Waters

Waters said Brown has brought a lot to this town and didn't know he was retiring. She said hire local but don't exclude others. "We have so much here, and the person needs to understand the area and culture."

Mayor – Ken Ladner

Ladner said he wished for a clone of Brown; he will be a hard act to follow. "We need to look local and nationwide, and it might take two separate people. It will be more complicated as several other department heads are retiring at the same time. The person will need good leadership skills; it is a complex structure and the manager has hard decisions to make."

Seibel asked for closing statements and assume you won and what are you most proud of after four years. Also asked them to include their contact information.

District 4 – Georgia Rivera

Rivera said she sees more industry, improving infrastructure, improvement in the schools, and better safety. "I am asking for your vote, and I want to be a voice for you. I am hoping to get to know you all better."

575-534-5174

District 4 – Guadalupe Cano

Cano said she wanted to thank everyone for the last eight years and "please vote for me for the next 4 years. I hope that by the end of the four years she will be on Boston Hill in her wheelchair on the trails which means they have taken accessibility seriously so everyone has the chance to enjoy the outdoors and the beauty of it.

575-590-2941 or guadalupecano@yahoo.com

District 2 – Nicholas Prince

Prince said: "I would look at the past with gratitude. The last year how everyone came together gives me a lot of hope. I hope conversations have changed in four years and we have grown."

575-654-8039 or nick@nicholasprince.com

Mayor – Magnus Waters

Waters said: "I am looking forward to coming together as a community. I am not coming in to change it all but make it better. I know it takes many years to get projects done and Mayor Ladner has some great projects going."

575-654-8039 or magnus4mayor@gmail.com

Mayor – Ken Ladner

Ladner said looking ahead: "I see a diverse and stable economy with a mix of small and large businesses. I hope tourism is healthy, and that would give us a good lodgers tax. I hope that we have tapped into our outdoor recreation treasure. The Big Ditch has been developed as a showcase for downtown Silver City."

575-313-0414 or Facebook page Ken Ladner Mayor of Silver City