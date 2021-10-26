Southwest Word Fiesta keynote 102221

By Lynn Janes

On Friday October 22, 2021, JJ Amaworo Wilson introduced keynote speaker, well known environmental activist and author Rick Bass. Bass is the author of more than twenty books and his work has appeared in publications such as Paris Review, The New Yorker, Alternative Monthly, Men’s Journal, and others.

Wilson asked him about being a fiction writer and activist. How did both of those work together? Bass said with fiction, “you are exploring the not known. You don’t know the end. Activision you are coming from a state of fear and have tunnel vision. You know what you want and know where you are going.”

Bass was born in Texas and now lives in northern Montana. He lives in the area of the Yaak River Valley close to the Kootenai National Forest on the Canadian border. He read from part of an essay he is working on that talks about the Yaak River Valley. The essay comes from a current situation happening in the area very important to him. A clear cut of an old growth forest could happen, and they are waiting on a decision. Bass read a part of the essay concerning the clearcutting and the effects it will have. He very eloquently describes the area, so the reader knows and feels the beauty of these old growth forests. This essay will be appearing in the Massachusetts Review and will be well worth the read.

Bass said growing up in Texas had influenced his writing. The area had so much diversity, forests, cactus, deserts, etc. “There was duality with the land.”

Wilson asked if he had any advice for writers. Bass said: “Show up and don’t quit.” He said Faulkner was asked if he only wrote if his muse was there? He replied: “My muse speaks at 9am every day.” Bass said for him he likes to write in the calm of the morning by the marsh where he lives.

Wilson asked him about a past book written and Bass replied once it is written it is forgotten. It was on to the next.

In the interview, he gave out two websites that gave more information about the area he is fighting for. AncientForests.org and YaakValley.org. This interview can also be seen on the Southwest Word Fiesta Facebook page.