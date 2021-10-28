HealthTech S3 and GRMC Governing Board announce new Chief Executive Officer

The Gila Regional Medical Center's Governing Board and HealthTechS3 are delighted to announce that Kathleen Cahill has accepted the position of CEO for Gila Regional Medical Center beginning on November 29, 2021. Kathleen brings many years of New Mexico healthcare leadership to GRMC; focused on clinical operations, physician and staff engagement and satisfaction, and financial success. Most recently, she has served with the University of New Mexico Health System, and as an operations executive in various roles across the country.

As a graduate of Silver High, Kathleen returns to her roots in Grant County. In her acceptance, Kathleen said, "I am thrilled to be selected. I love Silver City and GRMC, and I will make you proud." She is excited about building strong relationships with the GRMC staff, providers, and the community at large. We are very excited to welcome her aboard. GRMC has had several years of instability, and we look forward to her leadership and consistent presence here.

This has been a long process and we all thank you for your perseverance, and patience with all of it.

On behalf of the Board and HealthTechS3, we also want to extend our thanks to Scott Manis, Greg Brickner, and all of you who have worked so diligently on behalf of GRMC over the past year and a half. The future is bright, and we are all looking forward to the next chapter.

Mike Lieb, FACHE Vice President HealthTechS3