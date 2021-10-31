Locations listed: Tuesday, Nov. 2 is Election Day in Grant County and throughout New Mexico
Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. On the ballot are several municipal mayors, councilors and trustees, as well a school board members for Silver and Cobre schools. In addition, seats on the Grant Soil and Water Conservation District Board and the Upper Gila Valley Watershed Board are also up for election. Plus school bond issues for both school districts are on the ballot to provide funding for maintenance of school buildings and infrastructure.
If you failed to vote early, you can still vote Tuesday at the Grant County Clerk's Office and the following locations:
Silver City Woman’s Club – 411 Silver Heights Blvd., Silver City, NM
Grant County Administration Building – 1400 Hwy 180 E., Silver City, NM
Bayard Community Center- 290 Hurley Ave., Bayard, NM
Grant County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building- 16 Arena Rd., Cliff, NM
San Lorenzo Elementary School- 2655 Highway 35, San Lorenzo, NM
Absentee Office of the Grant County Clerk- 1400 Highway 180 E., Silver City, NM
Attached is a full list of offices up for election: