Grant County Commission holds special meeting Oct. 26, 2021, part 1

Front Page News

By Mary Alice Murphy

With no public input at the Grant County Commission special meeting on Oct. 26, 2021, commissioners heard presentations from the Gila National Forest and from Alfred Ogas on the planned Bataan Memorial rededication on the 80th anniversary of the Bataan Death March.

Henry Provencio, new Gila National Forest ranger for the Wilderness District, said he came to the Gila National Forest form Northern Arizona. “I am always looking for collaborative efforts, which I want to increase. I am here instead of Beth Ihle (Silver City District ranger), who is on a fire assignment in California. They are giving the firefighters there some time off.”

He reported that on Nov. 15, about 2,600 acres in the Meadow Creek Area will begin treatment through a prescribed burn. The Cherry Creek contracts are selected to begin also in mid-November to address creek drainage and erosion.

A prescribed burn of about 500 acres in the Burros is planned by the Grant Soil and Water Conservation District, which is in the phase 3 hiring process, for the burn to begin in mid-April. Provencio said the Gila National Forest is seeking fire personnel, as well as biology and archaeology staff, as well a temporary positions. The postings can be found at USAjobs.gov.

“The Johnson Fire, which burned in Grant and Catron counties in May, was a lightning-caused fire,” Provencio said. “It burned about 94,000 acres, but only about 1,200 burned with high severity, in unfortunately mixed conifer. About 75,000 acres had low to moderate effects, providing drastic improvement in growth in forage and habitat. We are seeing some impacts to the trail system and muddy water in the San Francisco River and some in the Gila River.”

He reported that a Grant County cow capture contract has been issued to capture about 250-300 wild cows that are causing damage to the riparian area of the Gila River. “We issued a contract to a helicopter to corral them, and cowboys and dogs will gather them and ship them to Belen for processing. There is not enough money to get out all the cows, but we will capture about 50 and can euthanize up to 50. This contractor wants to get them out alive. She wants to be done by Thanksgiving.”

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne thanked Provencio and the forest service for helping to capture the feral cattle. “They have caused severe damage to the riparian areas.”

Provencio agreed and said the damage directly relates to the watershed.

Browne noted that the Aldo Leopold School outdoor camping trip this fall had to be canceled because of ash in the river. “Is funding from the New Mexico Unit Fund an option to improve the quality of the surface water and the growth of the groundwater? If the only problem is to get out the rest of the cattle, it might be an option. I’m not sure which agency to apply through, maybe through the county. I would like to see us solve the feral cattle problem.”

Provencio said he would continue to look into it. “We can work this contract and can use different ways to solve the issue.”

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards said it has been an issue for a long time, and she appreciated the efforts to take care of it.

The next presentation came from Alfred Ogas, who is spearheading the effort to get a celebration and dedication of an updated Bataan Memorial on the 80th anniversary of the Bataan Death March, with the event to take place April 9, 2022.

Ogas introduced himself and said his grandfather had served as bodyguard for Tom Lyons. “The day Tom Lyons was killed, my grandfather was not there, because it was the day my father was born. I went through Silver High School in 1961 and graduated from Western New Mexico University. After living elsewhere, now I’m back home.”

He said a group had held a meeting about a program for the anniversary. “I was expecting two or three people would show up, but 22 people showed up. I’m excited about this program. I want to make it a classy commemoration/program. We plan on having a run/walk as part of the program, with one group starting in Silver City and one in Hurley. They will meet in Santa Clara and go to Bataan Memorial Park. We haven’t decided the co-chairs for the run/walk, but we know we need water and snacks for the participants. To the Colors will be played by Mike Acosta of Western. Before the program we will have music for one hour with local artists. We need a budget, but right now we are not asking for money from the county, because we hope it can be funded with donations. We will need clerical help to send out letters and to take minutes. The next organizational meeting is Nov. 17 at the American Legion Post 18. We plan a meeting in December at the Bayard Community Center. We already have two speakers lined up, David Morrison and Clyde Ely. Before any of this takes place, we want your blessing. We will report to you on the program we’re making. We have plans on inviting the world, so that this community can be proud of itself. We think fundraising can cover the expenses, which we are estimating will be about $5,000 to $6,000 and we would like to ask if the money can come into your treasurer’s office.”

Browne noted that could be a problem, because when people donate money to a public agency, they have to follow state procurement law. “It might not be in your best interest.”

Ogas noted the group does not have 501c3 status. “Would it be possible to have our committee name on your letterhead?”

County Manager Tim Zamora said he did not think it would be appropriate to put it “on our letterhead. We can work with the committee, but I don’t think we should bring in the money.”

Ogas said the committee will want to send out letters of invitation, as well as asking for donations.

Edwards suggested Ogas contact the Grant County Community Foundation, which can provide resources to the committee.

“That would be great,” Ogas said. “Thank you.”

District 2 Commissioner Javier “Harvey” Salas said: “This is an idea we have had to initiate an event to bring people to the park and the memorial. We want to recognize and honor all those who served. But before we commit to anything, we have to know what the county can do and whether we can commit personnel or vehicles.”

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said he had had a conversation with the county manager. “We do have lodgers’ tax. I suggest we use some lodgers’ tax. We’ll be looking at that.”

Ogas said he plans to address the Town Council and community organizations. “The mayor of Central (Santa Clara) is willing to put on a fiesta in the parking lot. The Marine Corps League and the Vietnam Veterans will provide flags. We’re working with Western to get 200 chairs. Jason Quimby (WNMU veterans affairs) is working on getting helicopters to fly in. We would also like to see the National Guard Band perform. We want to use local resources only, unless we absolutely need other resources.”

He said the main question is: “What if the park is not ready? Even if it isn’t, we will have it on April 9, 2022, because it is the 80th anniversary. We are getting lots of excited volunteers.” The next meeting of the group is Nov. 17 at the American Legion Post 18, with the December 15 meeting at the Bayard Community Center.

Browne said he appreciated the communications.

Zamora said: “We will get with you. We need to sit down with the committee.”

The next article will go into the new business on the special meeting agenda.

