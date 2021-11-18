Cliff students awarded 101521

By Lynn Janes

The Silver City Consolidated Schools held its regular meeting in Cliff November 15, 2021. President Ashley Montenegro called the meeting to order. Other board members in attendance included Patrick Cohn, Eddie Flores, Mike McMillan. Superintendent William Hawkins also attended. Michelle Diaz was unable to attend. The pledge of allegiance and salute to New Mexico flag took place.

Members approved the minutes from the work session and regular meeting on October 25, 2021. They also approved the agenda for this meeting.

Kiwanis student of the month award was presented to Samantha Jones. She is on the A honor roll at Cliff High School and WNMU. When she graduates, she will have a high school diploma and associates degree in criminal justice from WNMU. Jones will be pursuing a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and then will be off to law school. She received a certificate, pin, bumper sticker and main street gift certificate.

Mrs. Garney, Cliff principal said they had awards for students that were acknowledged at graduation but wanted to formally acknowledge them in this meeting. Garney introduced Brian Shock to recognize the students. The first awards went to Ag. Mech state champs Kurstyn Johnson, Jake Jump, Beau Strain, and Charlie Watkins. The new FFA teacher Stacy Swope recognized the district farm bureau winners. This discussion meet, a public speaking event, was in association with NM Livestock Bureau, young farmers and ranchers and FFA. The panel includes students from around the state competing for solutions to real life agricultural questions. Many of the solutions get applied in real life. Recognition went to McKynna Motes (1), Sarah Gardner (2), Julianna Cardona (3), and Isabella Funk (4). Hannah Miller who was mentioned at the last meeting by Mike McMillan. Miller participated in the choir at the FFA nationals. Shock gave an update on the new golf team started at Cliff. The first meeting 24 students showed up and some liked it and some didn't, and they now have 14 students involved. Their first tournament at the Mesilla Valley Invitational included Devin Harsh and McKynna Motes. They have 6-8 tournaments coming up in the spring. Shock also recognized new inductions (2021-2022)into the National Honor Society, Noah Bratcher and Devin Harsh. Shock said out of 112 kids, 59 are on the straight A honor roll or B honor roll in the first nine weeks of this school year.

SCEA report not given because the person is still on leave.

Superintendent Hawkins gave his reports. Covid update for this morning was 2.9 percent and they are still on emergency protocols. Hawkins wanted to thank everyone that voted or remined someone about the vote for HB33. They won with a 16.24 percent turnout. There were 3,344 votes in total with 666 against the bill. The social studies meeting took place this past Friday in a public meeting on Zoom. The meeting went from 1pm to 5:50pm. Hawkins said everyone was respectful. A few teachers had come together to compile a document for presentation to the meeting. Hawkins said it was cohesive, clear and passionate. The final rule will be out in December, but full implementation will not be until the 2023-2024 school year. He said over 100 statements were made for both sides.

Louis Alvarez, associate superintendent gave his report. He said some people had moved but their jobs have been posted.

Cindy Barris, associate superintendent gave her report. She said enrollment has been increasing. She referred to several documents that the board had. "Data is only as good as how it is used." She said you must look at different data to make decisions and the students need to be at the center. The data compilation happens the beginning of the school year, middle and end. Balanced assessment data will be a requirement from the state soon. Barris said: "We already do that and it won't be a problem." She said participation of 95 percent is the goal, but the tests must be in person. She said the tutoring is working great and making a lot of improvements for the students. They are also doing professional development for the teachers. Montenegro said she wanted to thank the students and parents for getting them there to take the tests.

Michelle McCain gave her report on per pupil expenditures. The highest one being for the kindergarten at $15,790 for each student. The other levels were not as high.

Montenegro gave the Board of Education Finance Subcommittee report. She said she, Diaz, Cohn, and Hawkins met. There had been a $900,000 increase in the budget, but the members were still concerned about the salaries being paid to teachers from the Covid funds.

Flores gave a threat assessment report and said that the people affected by the recent event had received resources.

Montenegro, board president, gave her comments. She said she wanted to thank everyone for the HB33 vote and congratulated all the board members reelected. "It is important for continuity." She congratulated Cliff on a great job and thanked all the families for their sacrifices.

Cohn thanked everyone for his reelection and said he was very honored. During his second term he said he will be going to master school board member training. "I'm very excited for it."

McMillan thanked the Cliff schools for hosting them and having pizza. He went on to thank everyone for the HB33 vote. He also congratulated the reelected board members.

Flores thanked everyone for voting for HB33. He congratulated all the achievement awards and knew they appreciated the recognition. He said to have a happy and safe Thanksgiving.

Public comment, none.

The board had several items to approve. McCain had checks totaling $2,443,312.11. Two budget adjustments, a title two award of $2,835 and from the NM Department of Health for Covid $131,230. Some of the monies would be used to hire a Covid clerk. Hawkins applied for this grant. There were two donations made, Silver City Moose Lodge $1,718 for girls' basketball and Los Viejitos Car Club $1,309 from autism fundraiser. The board approved all of these.

Transportation report, none.

NMSBA annual convention in Albuquerque December 2-4, 2021

Next work session and regular board meeting December 13, 2021

Public comments, none.

Executive session, not held

Meeting adjourned.