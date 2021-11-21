John Stermer Retrospective opening reception held Nov. 18, 2021
Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy
John Stermer's grandchildren Lisa Black and Justin Walsh reading some of the material about their grandfather
Some of those gathered at the reception for the opening of the retrospective
More folks checked out the art work, some for sale, some not.
Gathering in groups with friends
Victoria Chick in front of Stermer's Big Sky Over Cooke's Peak
Susan Vanta in front of Nets Drying
Ron Rink, Patty Leff and Lois Duffy chat at the reception
Jill Winburn, Gallery director, and Faye McCalmont, special assistant to the president for cultural affairs
Dr. Jack Crocker and Jodi Edens-Crocker look at Keith House with Roadrunner
Unidentified musician between John Stermer, Repose and Winter in Mogollon.
Gail Skee and Barbara Gabioud in front of Juniper Cubed
Stermer family with Matriarch Lucy Stermer in front, and in no particular order, Brooke Stermer, Lisa Black, Shastine Polanco, Michelle Stermer, Dorothy Stermer, Justin Walsh, Jonathan Stermer, Philip Walsh and Stacey Sacco.
The theme of the Retrospective of the late artist John Stermer is "Lines of Force," which describes the painterly technique employed by Stermer. It marks his style and established him as a figurative abstractionist of the modern art era. He painted in Grant County between 1959 and 1991.
According to the curator of the show, Paula Geisler, the Lines of Force give John's artwork electricity, energy and a life within. The curator also thanked the private collectors who generously shared their Stermers with the exhibit. The show will run through Dec. 9, 2021 at Western New Mexico University's McCray Gallery.