  • Home
  • News
  • Front Page News Articles
  • Letter from Silver Schools superintendent on delayed opening on Nov. 29 and 30 for rapid antigen testing

Letter from Silver Schools superintendent on delayed opening on Nov. 29 and 30 for rapid antigen testing

Front Page News

Monday November 29 and Tuesday November 30 — 2-hour delay to the start of classes

As we prepare for the upcoming break, we want to share with you the district's plan for delayed start of school on November 29 when we return from Thanksgiving in response to the COVID-19 spread in Grant County. Silver Schools realizes that during the Thanksgiving Holiday individuals will gather with close family, friends and possibly people outside of the immediate household. To reduce the potential of spreading the virus, on Monday November 29 and Tuesday November 30, we will have a late school start; classes will have a late 2-hour delay to the start of the school/work day to ensure that your child is not unknowingly positive with Covid-19. We are inviting students, parents and staff who are interested, to take advantage of our free Rapid Antigen testing sites at the Central Office or at Cliff Schools from 7:00am – 10:00am.

If you or your child have symptoms, (recently manifesting like allergies, cough, fever, fatigue, loss of taste or smell etc.) do not come to school without first visiting with your physician, or getting a Covid-19 test, and the results indicating that you are negative.

There are a couple of indisputable facts that we should not ignore:
• We are currently seeing another spike in positive cases and hospitalizations in Grant County.
• It is increasingly more difficult to find substitutes for our classrooms and departments as a result of Covid-19's impact.
• Burnout among health care professionals, because of the number of cases, is causing a shortage of help at our medical facilities.

We can do our part by looking out for one another. Please consider taking the following measures If you gather with people outside of your immediate household:

1. Wear a mask or face covering when individuals who are not immediate family are present indoors.
2. Avoid contact within 3 - 6 feet to the greatest extent possible. Realistically, this may be unlikely as to this being a time of year to gather and enjoy one another's company. But it is a safety measure to be considered.
3. Wash hands or use hand sanitizer frequently.
4. If possible, take advantage of outdoor spaces.
5. If you are traveling/gathering with individuals who are not immediate family members, undergo a Covid-19 test prior to leaving, or at least several days after returning home.

Silver Schools will close our testing site Wednesday Nov. 24 through Sunday Nov. 28 and will resume our Test to Stay and Volunteer Surveillance Testing Site on Monday 29.

Monday November 29 and Tuesday November 30 we will have a delayed school start; classes will have a two-hour delay for the opportunity for Covid-19 testing. Staff will need to report no later than 2 hours from your regular start time. Seventy-seven percent of parents & staff who responded to our recent survey indicated their support for this additional safety measure. All decisions regarding delayed openings and emergency closings will continue to be made with the safety of our students and staff remaining top priority. Please stay safe and enjoy your holiday.

Sincerely,
Mr. Hawkins
--
William D. Hawkins
Silver Consolidated Schools Superintendent

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

Please Note in Classifieds a dog looking for a home. And now a well-loved cat is looking for a home.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top