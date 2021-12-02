Man leads deputies on slow-speed chase

By Roger Lanse

At approximately 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on routine patrol in Hurley, when contact was made with a blue sport-utility vehicle. According to a GCSO news release, deputies were familiar with the passenger in the vehicle, 29-year-old Joshua Jake Padilla, and knew he had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle continued to lead them on a slow-speed pursuit through town. Padilla then fled on foot and deputies pursued and were able to place him under arrest, and three outstanding warrants were confirmed; one for being in possession of a controlled substance and concealing his identity, a second for allegedly bringing contraband into the Grant County Detention Center, and a third for traffic offenses.

According to GCDC staff. Padilla remains in custody as of this writing.