Grant County commissioners hear health council update and county reports at work session 12072, part 1

By Mary Alice Murphy

[Editor's Note: This is the first in a multi-part series of articles on the Grant County Commission work session on Dec. 7, 2021, and the regular meeting on Dec. 9, 2021.]

The Grant County Commissioner work session on Dec. 7, 2021, had no public input and went into the Grant County Community Health Council update, presented by Marilyn Alcorn, volunteer chair, who participated via Zoom. She introduced Jeff Fell, who is a health council member and has served as the head of the Covid-19 task force. He attended in person.

"I want to give a quick overview, starting with statistics," Fell said. "In general, since mid-November the cases have been declining. In mid-October to early-November we had some record days. We were averaging 45 a day. In the past week, it's more like 25 a day. We were doing 200-300 tests a day, but for the past week, we've been doing 600-700 tests a day."

He noted the GCCHC Steering Committee meets weekly on Mondays. "The general consensus is that the number of cases is declining. The vaccination efforts are going strong. Silver Health Care, at their two locations, the main clinic on 32nd Street and the Family Clinic by the County Administration Center; HMS (Hidalgo Medical Services); and the public health office on Silver Street are giving the different vaccinations."

Alcorn came back online and said another project the health council is working on is "we're in the process of hiring a coordinator. We are also promoting equity in vaccinations. We made a presentation to the Legislators and to Prospectors. We are on a strong health council campaign, on the news on the radio and newspaper. We continue to chair the weekly task force meeting. We are doing a community school initiative of interest. We are working with local leaders on the homeless issue."

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne said he was curious about an upcoming homeless situation meeting and asked if commissioners were invited.

District 1 Commission and Chair Chris Ponce said he was approached by citizens concerned about the homeless issue. "I approached the health council to throw out ideas. We want to get with the mayors to talk about the issue." He said he would get the information to Browne so he could attend the meeting.

County Manager Tim Zamora gave the first report. He talked about the ordinance needed for the Scout Clean Energy Great Divide Wind Farm project. "I got some more information on the payment in lieu of taxes issue, which will replace the property tax we and the schools will lose with the project. The next step is to have a public hearing on the ordinance. If the public hearing will be in January, we need to put out a public notice for 30 days. We will also send letters to the school districts that will be impacted. We will let them know we are continuing on the PILT ordinance. I need to meet again with Scout Clean Energy. We continue to work on the project, but not all the items are ironed out yet. The general concept is we will move forward with the option to split the school districts portion of the PILT 50-50. We will put all the information in the ordinance. Then we can change it when executing the bond. We will come back to the Commission before we finalize the bond documents. My recommendation is an equal distribution between the two school districts. That is our current status."

Ponce noted that the January commissioner meetings "tend to be busy. I wonder if the February meeting would be better. It's during the legislative session, but I would prefer February."

Browne agreed, but District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards said she would like to see what comes out of the legislative session.

Zamora said the company would like the ordinance to be approved as soon as possible, "but I see no issue with February."

Browne asked if the ordinance will be flexible enough for changes. Zamora said that was the intent, because some things might not be finalized until after the ordinance is passed.

District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas asked if the discussions have been only about the percentages to the school districts.

"The discussions also include the compensating tax," Zamora said. "The county may be allowed to get another sum of money, but not for the life of the bond."

On another topic, Zamora said the county manager's office is in the midst of reorganizing current operations. "We want to establish an operations center within the county manager's office. It will be a hub for information flow. We will receive and disseminate information. The office would manage things along with the IT department and emergency management. We are looking at hiring operations assistants with the extra executive secretary funding that is not being used. If the county were to have an emergency, the office will be the core of the operations center. We will be ready on a daily basis."

He said after the meeting, he would send his concept to the commissioners. "We expect the legislators will have some junior funding to provide for structural projects. I'm looking at the long-term goals with milestones. I'm also working on the step plan for staff salaries, as well as a county vehicle replacement plan."

Zamora noted that the following week, he and others will be involved in the Grant County Workforce and Economic Development Alliance boot camp.

"On Dec. 16, there is a meeting in Santa Fe on the potential annexation of Fort Bayard by Santa Clara," he said. "I may attend. I plan on spending time in Santa Fe during the legislative session this year, so I can meet people. I want your take on whether we should hire a lobbyist for this session. Last year, we hired a lobbyist. But this year, it is not my recommendation that we hire someone. You commissioners know people up there. My plan is to send myself and (Planning and Community Development Director) Priscilla Shoup for a lot of the time. I want feedback on that."

Ponce agreed that the county did not need to spend thousands of dollars,

"especially on a 30-day session."

Browne said if something comes up, "we may need someone there. Brian Moore, who did it for us last year, would be an asset. Can we have an agreement with a lobbyist in case we need one?"

Salas suggested the county coordinate with New Mexico Counties, of which it is a member.

Zamora said he would dig into it. "I also need to meet people at New Mexico Counties to know what's going on. I think maybe we can have an agreement with someone to be available if we need them."

Ponce said the commissioners have logins to follow the bills. "Maybe there's another tool. Please make sure all of us have the tools to follow things."

Administrative Assistant Kevin Hubbs said he would get the information to all the commissioners.

Ponce said it helps a lot to know what's happening at the session.

Zamora continued his report and said he had set aside Jan. 6, 2022, as a day to meet with each commissioner individually. "I am requesting guidance on the step plan. Staff has put in a lot of time on it, but a lot of questions keep coming up. We want to make sure we're solving the problem the commissioners want to solve. Is it the wish of the commissioners to preserve longevity? My intent is to create a plan that can be reviewed and revised every three years. I am primarily focused on longevity. If the intent is to bring everyone up to the mid-point of salaries it will be a little different. That would be where things will change a lot, with some being paid higher. I recommend a January executive session to get feedback."

Browne said he thought it needed to be in a public work session, with anonymous examples.

"My big concern is that we will think we have solved the problem and then hear that it's not what you want," Zamora said. He agreed to a work session in January on the issue.

Ponce pointed out that Jan. 17-20 will be the New Mexico Counties winter conference.

Edwards had been working on her iPad and noted that she had emailed a link to Zamora. She asked Hubbs to print out the document for the five commissioners. "It's a copy of the current special session feed bill to allocate the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding the state received. They decided in this special session that they would have a feed bill for ARPA funding. I texted (Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments executive director) Priscilla (Lucero) to see if she is available on Zoom and she was in a meeting but said she would try her best to be available. None of us knew this feed bill was in the works."

After other county reports, commissioners took a break to read the document that Hubbs had printed for them. The issue elicited a great deal of discussion, before and after Lucero was able to call into the meeting.

Before the break, Acting Detention Center Administration Joseph Andazola gave his report. "We have two vacancies. I interviewed four applicants and I hope a couple of them work out. We are continuing our new hire training, which we should finish by the end of the year. As of Nov. 30, we had an inmate population of 65, with an average of 62 a day for the month. Today we have 64. We had one positive Covid test on Nov. 30, but none today. Surveillance testing continues. We keep the positive ones quarantined."

He said the RISE program administrators will continue to do work in the facility and will continue to follow the inmates after they are released.

"For future projects, we are working on the MAP (medical assistance program, and we do warm handoffs to HMS (Hidalgo Medical Services)," Andazola said. "We continue to prepare for staff turnover, which is always high. The New Mexico Counties audit of the facilities was put off until Dec. 21. We continue to work on our goals for policies and procedures."

Edwards praised him for his report. No one had questions.

Zamora said Priscilla Shoup had submitted her report, but she's on vacation this week. No one had any questions on the report in their packet.

General Services Director Randy Villa said the airport continues to train the firefighters and the two new employees at the fuel farm. "We pulled the two bids we received for the fuel farm renovations, because one was unresponsive and the other pulled out. We completed the paint marking at the airport. The fuel farm is now open and Advanced Air purchased jet fuel from us last month. We sold 18,000 gallons of jet fuel for about $65,000. We track enplanements and they are still down a bit. In October 2019, we had 409 to Albuquerque, and in October 2021, we had 332. But to Phoenix in 2019 for the month of October we had 170 and this year 189, so they are going up. There is a lot of activity. We are waiting on the purchase order for the Fairgrounds and Gila playground projects. We have submitted a PO for the Hurley lift station. We had some sewage backup in Hurley, but got it cleaned out and cleaned up with the help of Hurley staff. The childcare facility should be three-quarters done by the end of the week. Hopefully, the contractor will install the floor next week. We hope to finish by the end of the year, so it can open on Jan. 1. DWI will be working on the cannabis issue at the legislative session. Corre Caminos presented to the rural transportation committee. Although the Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire Department did not get the grant for a Dos Griegos station, they plan to take out a loan for it, at no cost to the county. The elevator at the courthouse will undergo maintenance on Dec. 13. Things are the same at Bataan Park with completion of the ADA soon."

Ponce said he had heard how much the county was paying for the Hurley lift station. "Is it costing more money than it can create in revenue? I would like a presentation on it."

Zamora said he had was looking into the cost estimates for North Hurley fees. "We are working to identify the number of residents on the system and how many are not being collected. We are not collecting everything owed. Our intent is to prepare hopefully so we can hand it off to another entity."

Ponce suggested a hand off to Hurley.

Villa said a lot of the connections to the sewer are at homes with no one living there. "We will look at it."

Browne asked if the county is still paying the loan for the system, and Financial Officer Linda Vasquez confirmed the USDA loan has another 18 years on it.

Edwards said North Hurley is unincorporated. "In April 2020 we had a public meeting to address an abandoned buildings ordinance. I think we should consider it again."

Villa said abandoned homes on the sewer manholes are not paying their fees.

Edwards asked if they owe fees for use or ownership. Villa said it operates the same as property tax.

"So, they are not paying property tax or sewer fees," Edwards said. "Do we have some options to put on liens?"

Zamora said the county has not done that, but "I have directed staff to do that."

Ponce asked, if prior to putting a lien on a property, "have we given them a letter? They may not realize they should pay a fee if they are not using the connection."

Zamora said the first step will be to track how much is owed and then send a letter.

Vasquez said there is no fee for connection. "The loan paid for the connections, and now it's just a monthly fee."

Salas noted that some buildings may be derelict. "Are we doing code enforcement?"

"Yes," Villa said, "depending on the ordinance."

Zamora said the county has not been active in looking for abandoned properties "until we get a complaint. We did get a complaint, and we went out and talked to the property owner who will begin removing the debris and demolishing the building."

Edwards said one of the first complaints she received as a new commissioner was on derelict buildings on Cottage San Road. "We don't have an ordinance, so we can't deal with it if it is not a cooperative owner."

Zamora said he would bring out the draft ordinance. "We got a complaint on hazardous debris, and I agree it is much harder to deal with if the owner is not cooperative."

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings said as he recalled, the ordinance was complex. "I think we can address the situation with a simplified version."

Hubbs said a public hearing was set, but Covid stopped it.

Villa continued with his report. "I am working with the county manager and Jason Lockett, maintenance superintendent, on the Gila playground and the community center building. We are looking forward to bringing the community center up to code or replacing it."

Zamora said he didn't believe the county had any money to put into the community center, so "we need to figure out what to do."

Billings noted that several groups that had been using the building are now using the fairgrounds building. "I remember a meeting at the community center, and we could feel the floor shaking when we walked on it."

Villa pointed out that the Senior Center is across the road, but it has restrictions for its use. "We need to figure out what to do with the community center."

Billings said he wasn't sure if there was a need for it.

Villa said he wanted to end his report by saying, "With the weather getting colder, I want to remind people to be diligent in making sure ashes are cold before discarding them. And remember that lights on a drying Christmas tree can cause fires. I don't want anyone to lose their home because of a fire. Be careful."

Vasquez said she is working on the Step plan for employee salaries. "I am also assisting Acting Road Superintendent Joe Grijalva with the vehicle replacement plan."

Zamora said he will await the New Mexico Counties assessment of the Detention Center before bringing in a professional consultant to determine whether an expansion is needed."

Grijalva in his report said his department is working on Anderson Road. "We should soon have all our roads taken care of. We will try to patch whenever it is warm enough. For future projects, we, as Ms. Vasquez said, are working on the vehicle replacement plan. We are also trying to clean up cattleguards and trim trees. We are trying to get districts kept up one at a time. We spent a lot of time on Redrock Road. We were using a pit to fill up the bar ditches to where they are safe. We mostly caught up, but we are still working on roads that were affected by the rain. We are expecting and waiting on a compactor and a Ford F-150 this month and a F-250 maybe in January."

[Editor's Note: Yes, they are called bar ditches, but the term comes from borrowing ("barhing") dirt from the ditches to crown the roads.]

Browne said he spent the past three weeks driving roads in Mexico. "What a joy it was to get back here to our roads."

Billings thanked Grijalva for what he was doing. "And I'm glad the bar ditches are on your radar." He said he commented to his wife that some of the ditches are so deep, if a car or truck wanders off the road, it could easily get stuck.

Grijalva said it was why he wants to "hammer on one district at a time. The biggest obstacle is the time when hauling material to fill the ditches to be less deep and dangerous."

Internet Technology (IT) Director Adam Baca talked about his current projects. "I am focusing on implementing services. We are working on the sync calendar with the idea of collaboration. We are picking up momentum where departments can add to the calendar. I figured out and implemented file sharing. With Google Drive, it creates the ability to upload files and creates the possibility for collaboration. It ensures documents are as up to date as possible."

He said he was also working on training modules that staff members can go through. "It made sense to being with an overview. And the most appropriate one to start with is cybersecurity. It is a 15-minute program that shows how to heighten awareness. You get a certificate if you pass the test. I will put up a module every two months. The next will break out into other cybersecurity issues. I'm also implementing a storage solution. We had one that was used for backup, but it was manual. We have enough storage for each person to have personal files they want to keep. When we were using external drives and they crashed, all data was lost. With a folder you can share files. We have an array of several hard drives that duplicate the data, so if one crashes, the data is still there. I began a pilot for Windows 11 when it became available for a piloting effort. I want to make sure all our programs are compatible with it. I received laptops for the Sheriff's Department and will order another 11 for them. I will work with them to get them set up for their vehicles. We completed interviews for an IT specialist. I am looking forward to building up the department to continue with the research effort. I call on consideration of Microsoft 365 over Google Docs. I want to also establish a PC refresh and upgrade plan and how to get it into the regular budgeting cycle, so we always have current gear. I want everyone to step up our efforts of awareness in scams in the email environment. I intend to work next year on how to configure access for the outside world. We have a regular monthly meeting on elections, and any information on sharing and best practices. There is a ton of information regarding policy implementation."

Browne asked if a folder for each department protects them from ransomware.

Baca noted that ransomware can come in through email.

Browne said that means the system is still vulnerable.

The commissioners went into a break and the next article will address the meeting dates for next year and into the review of the regular meeting agenda, as well as the decisions made in the regular meeting.