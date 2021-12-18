Congratulations Sheila Hudman and new zoning will occur in Santa Clara

By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held its regular meeting December 9, 2021. Mayor Richard Bauch called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, trustees, Olga Amador, Arnold Lopez, and Peter Erickson also attended

They approved the agenda for the meeting and then approved the minutes for November 9, 2021, and department November reports of the previous meeting. A minor change on the minutes of the previous meeting changed Arnold to Albert Esparza and the sidewalks in Santa Clara and not Fort Bayard.

Mayor’s report

Mayor Bauch said he looked forward to the new year. “We have a lot of projects going on.” The bridge project and Bell Street project will be coming up. He said it would cause a lot of disruption with traffic but would be well worth it. He and Sheila Hudman, December 3 did a presentation for capital outlays at the legislature for heating at the Fort Bayard theatre, Maple Street sidewalks, and a sports complex for the school. He said they had a good reception and hoped for success. He said the judge was in training for the week, but the court would be back on schedule the week of December 13.

New Business

Last meeting trustees voted to seek a village administrator. One person applied, Sheila Hudman. Mayor Bauch said he realized some people may worry about nepotism and it might conflict with the village clause against it. Although she would oversee, she would not have the ability to hire or fire. Bauch said he had checked with the village attorney, and she had said it would not be a problem if the council was aware of it. Bauch went on to say she has been doing that job and town clerk. This would separate the jobs. He said she was well deserving as she has brought in a total of $17 million in grants and is currently working on thirty different ones for the village. He recommended giving her a raise of $1.40 and hour bringing it up to $25 hour beginning December 12, 2021. The council approved the appointment and raise.

Thomas Caddel stood up and asked to address the council. He was asked to wait for the public comment part of the meeting.

The council approved a rate increase for curbside yard debris pickup. Currently the rate is $25 a load and was raised to $40 load. Maintenance said it costs the village $75-$100 to pick up and take one load to the dump. They said depending on the size the $40 fee can be adjusted.

Alfred Ogas, Bataan Park Committee, was not able to attend but Mayor Bauch told the council what he wanted to report. Next year is the 80th anniversary of the Bataan Death March and the county continues to do repairs at the Bataan Memorial Park and will repair the memorial. Ogas is planning a rededication and wants to involve the village. The mayor said they would put him on the agenda for next time and get the action committee involved.

Old Business none currently.

Resolutions

The council approved resolution 2021-36 which allows for extension of an agreement with NM Department of Transportation HW2M700032. Hudman explained this was the second extension. First time was because of covid and this time because the DOT could not complete it in the allotted time.

The council approved resolution 2021-37 that amended the 99-year lease for Fort Bayard. The resultion corrects inaccuracies with addresses, total area of yucca lodge, and Quonset hut. These had to match with all agencies for insurance purposes and ability to lease out properties.

Resolution 2021-38 was approved by the council for the holiday schedule. This is a resolution that must be done every year because the holiday lands on a different day each year.

The council approved resolution 2021-39 which is an agreement with NM DOT HW2Lp00011. The grant will fund the resurface of the road and sidewalks in the Bell Street area. The grant received totalled $4,810,000 and required a matching amount from the village of $240,000 but they received a waiver, so the project is one hundred percent funded. Bauch said they will do the two projects at the same time to save money and cause the least amount of disruption. When asked about the start date Hudman said they had to get all the traffic logistics worked out. Everyone has been involved and they would meet next week to put it all together. Streets would have to be closed from time to time. Bids must include the traffic patterns before they can go out. She said the job would take about six months and they would try and do it during the summer when school was out.

Proclamations none currently.

Ordinances

Permission to publish an ordinance repealing ordinance number 18-01 titled “St. Clair’s Organics, Inc.” for an economic development project ordinance. Hudman explained when an ordinance is created it must be repealed to get out of it. The work was completed so the council approved it.

Permission to publish an ordinance amending part of title 10 (development code) of the 2014 Santa Clara village code that established zoning districts and permissible and conditional uses in each zoning district. The village Attorney Yvonne Gonzalez spoke on the changes. She said it was clarifying the 2014 code and including variants for home occupations that don’t cause traffic. Title 2 totally reorganizes zoning categories. The village plans a January workshop for explanation and better understanding of the new map for the residents. Because properties were annexed, they need to be redistricted. A notification of the work session will be announced to the public. The council approved the ordinance.

Public comments

Caddel could now give his comments. He said the village was sticking it to the public over the increase in trash pick-up. The village also has a real problem with misinformation because they can’t get his address right. “You need to get your act together.” He said this is the third time they have done address changing and it is causing delivery problems with UPS. Hudman said she has had four other complaints and they all seem to be corner lots. She explained long ago people picked their address and it may not have corresponded with the front door. The front door should be the street the address is on. Bauch said they had been working with UPS, google, FedEx, etc. with updates. Hudman asked Caddel to come to the office and she would try and get the problem fixed.

A gentleman stood up and complained about the lawn darts and horseshoes. It was a problem and code enforcement needed to stop these people; it is happening all the time.

Closed session didn’t take place.

In the past Mayor Bauch recommended that an additional maintenance person be hired. It would give the village a five-person crew. The council approved advertising for the position. A wage was not specified. Hudman said they usually pay one dollar over minimum wage and that was increasing to $11.50 an hour in January. They would have to look at everyone else’s pay.

The council approved the hiring of Larry Montoya as noncertified police officer at $14.50 per hour pending acceptance into the police academy at WNMU. He can work for a year uncertified, but the academy starts in January and ends in June. He will work part time until he is done and then go to full time. He currently is with the village fire department.

The second regular meeting December 23, 2021, is canceled but a Christmas party will take place.

The first regular meeting will be held Tuesday January 11, 2022, 6:00pm

Meeting Adjourned