Hurley hires new police officer Brandon Hannes

By Lynn Janes

The town of Hurley held a special town meeting January 4, 2022, beginning with the roll call and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Attendance of the meeting included Mayor Ed Stevens, Councilors, Freddie Rodriguez, Nanette Day and Mateo Madrid. Mayor Pro Tem Richard Maynes was not in attendance at the time of roll call.

The agenda for the meeting was approved.

A closed session took place to discuss personnel matters pertaining to the hiring of a police officer. The closed session ran for approximately fifty minutes. Mayor Pro Tem came in at that time and participated in the closed session and the rest of meeting.

The council came out of closed session and voted to hire Brandon Hannes as a police officer.

The next regular meeting will be held Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 5:00 pm.

Meeting adjourned.