Pedestrian Fatally Struck on State Road 90 in Hidalgo County
Hidalgo County, NM - On January 8, 2022, at approximately 7:18 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a pedestrian that was fatally struck by a vehicle on State Road 90, near milepost 1, north of Lordsburg, NM.
The initial investigation indicated a 2019 Ford F-350 pick-up truck, driven by a 62-year-old female was traveling east on State Road 90. For unknown reasons, a pedestrian, Jessica D. Beam (53) of Colorado Springs, CO, was walking in the eastbound lane of the roadway. Beam was struck by the Ford and sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.
It is unknown if alcohol was a factor. Seatbelts appear to have been properly used by the driver. The driver of the Ford, who was uninjured in the crash, will not be named by New Mexico State Police. This crash is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.