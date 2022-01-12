New councilors take their seats

Front Page News

By Roger Lanse

The Silver City Town Council saw its full complement of councilors in place Tuesday evening, Jan. 11, 2022, as newly appointed District 1 Councilor Lucian Farmer and newly elected District 2 councilor Nick Prince joined standing District 3 Councilor Jose Ray Jr. and District 4 Councilor Guadalupe Cano.

Cano reported that her house was broken into during the Christmas holidays and she wanted the folks who live near her to be aware that thefts are going on the neighborhood. She thanked the responding officers for being thorough and compassionate "which helped some."

Ray responded to a talk he had with a 'well-known person' by apologizing to the Daily Press for being rude and promised to be more patient and compassionate. Ray encouraged folks to enter the job market. Even though the pay may not be great the benefits can be, he said. He encouraged those politicians in Santa Fe to do more to help the elderly.

Ray also supported the wearing of masks 'if you want to' and not wearing a mask 'if you don't.' "Does it help? We don't know. There have been people who wore a mask and been fully vaccinated and they're getting sick. If you're going to get sick, you're going to get sick. Nobody knows. If you want to get vaccinated, get vaccinated. If you don't want to get vaccinated, don't get vaccinated. Give the people a choice."

Mayor Ken Ladner announced on Saturday, Jan. 22, there will be another trash and litter pickup sponsored by the town's Pick it Up and Toss No Mas and the Silver City Watershed Keepers Program. Participants should meet at 9 a.m. at Gough Park. All the needed items will be furnished.

Resident Georgiana Duarte suggested four things to council. First, that the city incorporate an alert system to warn residents of water disruptions. Second, she would like to help expand the cultural mural walk to be interactive so that the children have something to do other that just look at a mural while they eat their meal. Third, the dog park is boring and could be improved for both dogs, children, and adults, and Duarte volunteered to be part of that initiative as she has designed playgrounds for children. And, fourth, she is willing to serve on a Human Rights Committee if the city has one.

Town manager Alex Brown stated the Feb. 22 council meeting will kick off the design phase for the new Rec Center. He said the 'kick off' is being delayed so they can know if any additional funds will be awarded by the legislature – then they can start off knowing the actual budget they have to work with. "Hopefully, we'll move very quickly on getting everything developed and ready to go."

Council approved a resolution to conform with the state's Open Meeting Act. The resolution states all meetings of the town council shall be at the Grant County Administration Center at 6 p.m., or as indicated in the meeting notice, which shall be posted in a newspaper or at several public locations around town. The dates for the regular meetings correspond to the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.

District 4 Councilor Guadalupe Cano was elected president pro tempore. Appointments were made for the mayor and councilors to serve on various boards and commissions. The mayor welcomed all employees and department heads to this administration.

Ladner appointed Georgiana Duarte to the Municipal Museum Advisory Board.

Council approved a resolution delineating the rate schedule for the Silver City Golf Links. Green fees will vary from $7.50 to $24.00 for juniors to adults. Other rates are included and are available on the town's website.

Council entered into closed executive session.

Click to search the Beat Click to search the Beat

Get Updates Three Times a Week

Welcome to the Update! You will receive emails 3 times a week with links to recently posted articles.

captcha 

You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

Please Note in Classifieds a dog looking for a home. And now a well-loved cat is looking for a home.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

  • The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option at the top of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Go to Top