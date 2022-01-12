New councilors take their seats

By Roger Lanse

The Silver City Town Council saw its full complement of councilors in place Tuesday evening, Jan. 11, 2022, as newly appointed District 1 Councilor Lucian Farmer and newly elected District 2 councilor Nick Prince joined standing District 3 Councilor Jose Ray Jr. and District 4 Councilor Guadalupe Cano.

Cano reported that her house was broken into during the Christmas holidays and she wanted the folks who live near her to be aware that thefts are going on the neighborhood. She thanked the responding officers for being thorough and compassionate "which helped some."

Ray responded to a talk he had with a 'well-known person' by apologizing to the Daily Press for being rude and promised to be more patient and compassionate. Ray encouraged folks to enter the job market. Even though the pay may not be great the benefits can be, he said. He encouraged those politicians in Santa Fe to do more to help the elderly.

Ray also supported the wearing of masks 'if you want to' and not wearing a mask 'if you don't.' "Does it help? We don't know. There have been people who wore a mask and been fully vaccinated and they're getting sick. If you're going to get sick, you're going to get sick. Nobody knows. If you want to get vaccinated, get vaccinated. If you don't want to get vaccinated, don't get vaccinated. Give the people a choice."

Mayor Ken Ladner announced on Saturday, Jan. 22, there will be another trash and litter pickup sponsored by the town's Pick it Up and Toss No Mas and the Silver City Watershed Keepers Program. Participants should meet at 9 a.m. at Gough Park. All the needed items will be furnished.

Resident Georgiana Duarte suggested four things to council. First, that the city incorporate an alert system to warn residents of water disruptions. Second, she would like to help expand the cultural mural walk to be interactive so that the children have something to do other that just look at a mural while they eat their meal. Third, the dog park is boring and could be improved for both dogs, children, and adults, and Duarte volunteered to be part of that initiative as she has designed playgrounds for children. And, fourth, she is willing to serve on a Human Rights Committee if the city has one.

Town manager Alex Brown stated the Feb. 22 council meeting will kick off the design phase for the new Rec Center. He said the 'kick off' is being delayed so they can know if any additional funds will be awarded by the legislature – then they can start off knowing the actual budget they have to work with. "Hopefully, we'll move very quickly on getting everything developed and ready to go."

Council approved a resolution to conform with the state's Open Meeting Act. The resolution states all meetings of the town council shall be at the Grant County Administration Center at 6 p.m., or as indicated in the meeting notice, which shall be posted in a newspaper or at several public locations around town. The dates for the regular meetings correspond to the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.

District 4 Councilor Guadalupe Cano was elected president pro tempore. Appointments were made for the mayor and councilors to serve on various boards and commissions. The mayor welcomed all employees and department heads to this administration.

Ladner appointed Georgiana Duarte to the Municipal Museum Advisory Board.

Council approved a resolution delineating the rate schedule for the Silver City Golf Links. Green fees will vary from $7.50 to $24.00 for juniors to adults. Other rates are included and are available on the town's website.

Council entered into closed executive session.