Bataan Memorial ceremony planning meeting held 011022

[Editor's Note: This author didn't look at her calendar and forgot to go to the meeting. Fortunately, one of the committee members and veteran Al Gamboa recorded it, and this article is written from the recording]

By Mary Alice Murphy

Alfred Ogas serves as the chair of the committee planning an 80th anniversary commemoration of the Bataan Death March, which hit Silver City and Grant County hard. The ceremony will take place on April 9, 2022, at Bataan Memorial Park on the day the march began 80 years ago on April 9, 1942.

Ogas said 112 Grant Countians were involved in the march. They were serving in the 200th Coastal Artillery in the Philippines when Pearl Harbor was bombed on Dec. 7, 1943. "They were in the front lines from the beginning. They were among the 700+ New Mexicans also serving in the Philippines at the time."

Two lists went around the group, one list of those from Grant County who returned and those who didn't. Ogas asked for corrections or additions if any names have been omitted or misspelled, because the names will be on the back of the planned T-shirts.

The committee members then discussed the program. The plan has been to walk from Hurley to Santa Clara and from Silver City to Santa Clara, where a parade would form to march to the Bataan Memorial Park. Grant County Sheriff Frank Gomez said he would coordinate law enforcement needed for the walks.

Discussion ensued on whether insurance is needed for the walks and the ceremony. An unidentified man said he would ask his insurance agent about the issue.

Ogas said music would play starting at about 11 a.m. in the park until the program starts at 1 p.m. He said he had Illusion Band, Angelica Padilla and Mariachi Plata so far lined up to play.

Ogas warned everyone it would be a long program, because to honor all those involved in the march, their names would be read. The Daughters of the American Revolution members are very interested in reading the names. He noted that some family members of the veterans who were involved would attend.

"We will have a stage, with flags in the back," Ogas said. "We will have the family members sit in front facing the audience and holding photos of their relatives who participated in the march. We want this to be a celebration of life, which will include speeches and a lot of music." The musicians mentioned above will perform; others include Brandon Perrault, two young ladies from Cliff and the Hi Lo Silvers. A Color Guard with members representing the local armed forces veterans' organizations will post the colors. Lorraine Anglin will sing the National Anthem. Barney Jaramillo of the Disabled Veterans and DAR members will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

Gaffney-Oglesby Marine Corps League Detachment 1328 Chaplain Robert Lopez will give the invocation. Robert and Danna Lopez will present the P.O.W.-M.I.A. table ceremony. Next will begin the reading of names of the first half in alphabetical order of those from Grant County who were part of the Bataan Death March, which will be read by the DAR members before the first speaker, Col. Clyde Ely.

Ogas said the long program would at that time have a short break of about 15-20 minutes before returning to the program.

The second part of the program, will begin with David Morrison speaking on the effects of the Death March on the people of Grant County. The American Medley will be sung by two singers from Cliff. Because the memorial is county-owned, Grant County Commission Chair Chris Ponce will speak. Ogas said Ponce would be the only politician on the program.

Ogas noted that the only money that will fund the ceremony will come from donations through the Grant County Community Foundation, either online to https://www.grantcountycommunityfoundation.org/fiscal-sponsees-2-1 to the Bataan Memorial Rededication fund or by check, also to be sent to the Grant County Community Foundation, PO Box 1767, Silver City, NM 88062, with a notation on the check that it is for the Bataan Memorial Rededication.

"We have to raise money for this ceremony," Ogas said. "We have not asked the city or county or state for money. The county is providing the money, about $300,000 to renovate the memorial."

Former state Rep. Rudolpho "Rudy" Martinez noted that a request could be made to support the effort probably through the legislators to get junior money for the Grant County through to the fiscal agent of the Grant County Community Foundation.

Raul Turrieta said that donations could be sought from other veteran groups throughout the state. He said that local businesses often donate water and snacks for events. He said the porta-potties would cost about $600 for six porta-potties.

"We do get large donations for other events by presenting letters to corporations and businesses," Turrieta said. He said Santa Clara has met about the planned fiesta, which will feature vendors and informational booths, who will pay a stipend to participate.

Santa Clara Trustee Olga Amador asked if someone could provide a large generator for the event and the vendors.

Turrieta said he and the fiesta committee would meet at the park to walk it and see what electricity is available, but he was sure there would not be enough for everything.

Morrison asked where the stage would be. Ogas said it would not be a raised stage, but they would like to have it facing the helicopter. The next meeting of the Santa Clara committee would walk the area in a couple of days after this meeting to determine the setup for the ceremony.

Ogas asked if anyone would help with fundraising and advertising. Turrieta said he would like to have members of the planning group on his radio program a couple of times in January, February and March.

Turrieta also agreed to be part of the fundraising, because they have letters they have used for the Tamal y Mas Fiesta that they can redo for the rededication. Turrieta suggested creating posters to advertise the event. Ogas agreed and that they were planning to use the logo that will also be on the T-shirts.

The Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce will manage the parade. Director Romeo Cruz said he is making calls to those who will likely participate.

Turrieta suggested that schools have a unit on Bataan. Ogas said he plans to get the schools involved.

Turrieta said another thing that is promotional is to have proclamations passed by the municipalities and the county.

On discussion about the run/walk, Ogas asked for a coordinator for the Silver City run.

Ogas said the yellow shirts with a red background, yellow for happiness and red for the blood that was spilt.

A vote was taken on whether to use "Lest We Forget" or "Bataan 1942" on the T-shirts. A decision was made to use both.

Ogas said he was trying to get tents, chairs and tables from Western New Mexico University and Silver City. Santa Clara said it could provide up to 40 tables and 100 chairs. Ogas said they are looking for about 250 chairs. PA systems will come from Western, with xthree microphones.

Gomez said he would provide deputies for security, and he could coordinate with municipal law enforcement and state police, too.

The sheriff asked what time the walks from Hurley and Silver City would begin. Ogas said it would be a caravan from each end of walkers, runners and riders, but the times hadn't been determined.

Turrieta said for the Walk for the Heroes they use Corre Caminos buses for those who cannot walk all the way. He suggested the Silver City one start at the Rodeo grounds. It would take about 20-30 minutes for the parade from Santa Clara to the venue at the Bataan Memorial Park, where the ceremony and fiesta will take place.

Bernadette Smyth, executive director of the Grant County Community Foundation, said checks are the best way to donate. The office is at the old gas station near Gough Park. "We are a 501c3, so we can give tax letters for donations."

Donnie Turner introduced Laura Howell, who said she was working on getting the wall designed. A huge wall, of five panels, each about 10 feet wide and six feet tall, is planned. The first wall is about surrender, the second is the march, then the end of the march. A narrative wall will tell the story. "It's going to be awesome and will be the first thing you see from the parking lot and even from the Fort Bayard Road." She also had mockups of a map, which will have a QR code that will connect to the stories on the Silver City Museum website.

Turner said he would like to see the other wall in the boxcar filled with more personal stories.

The next meeting may be an all-group meeting or perhaps just individual subcommittees.