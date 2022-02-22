GRMC to have new interim CEO; Cahill has resigned

"As of this morning, there have been some changes to the leadership of the hospital," Mike Lieb, interim Gila Regional Medical Center CEO, said Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. "Kathleen Cahill has resigned as Chief Executive Officer. We want to thank Kathleen for all of her hard work over the past several months, and wish her all success in the future."

In the near term, Mike Lieb, regional vice president for HealthTechS3, will serve as Acting/Interim CEO for GRMC. Over the next several weeks, we will identify a longer term interim CEO to serve in this role.

In addition, Greg Brickner is finishing up his run as Interim CFO this week. "He has done a remarkable job. In his place we are fortunate to have as Interim CFO, Paul Rogers. Paul has held a number of interim CFO positions for HealthTechS3 over the recent years," Lieb said.

Lieb continued: "GRMC has undergone massive change over the past year and a half; most of it extremely positive. The growth and strength the team here has provided will continue to carry this hospital forward for years to come. Make no mistake, there is lots of work yet to be done, and we will need the help of everyone as we go forward. I ask for your patience, enthusiasm and support in the coming months."