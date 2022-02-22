Wanted Fugitive Peacefully Taken into Custody by the New Mexico State Police

Lordsburg, NM - On February 21, 2022, the New Mexico State Police arrested Calvin Lee Loving (41) of Duncan, Arizona, who was wanted on a probation violation for weapons charges in Arizona. The New Mexico State Police was contacted by the Greenlee County Sheriff’s Office who received information that Loving was at a residence in Lordsburg, NM.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., New Mexico State Police Uniform officers with the assistance of the Lordsburg Police Department arrived at 1921 Cholla Street in Lordsburg, NM. Upon arrival at the residence, officers made contact with Loving and two other females inside the residence. Both females exited the residence, were detained, and were later released. Loving barricaded himself inside the residence.

Officers retrieved, set a perimeter, and contacted the New Mexico State Police Tactical Team.

The New Mexico State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negations Team arrived and assumed command of the scene.

After a 6-hour standoff, Loving surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody without incident.

Loving was transported and booked into the Hidalgo County Detention Center on his probation violation. For information on the probation violation please contact Greenlee County Sheriff’s Office.