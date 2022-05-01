Today marked the final stage of the Tour of the Gila, known as the Gila Monster.

By locals this route is called the "Inner Loop." The riders leave Gough Park at staggered times in the morning, then head to Santa Clara, then out to the Mimbres, then back to P.A. The Men's Elite (UCI Men) add some miles by leaving the Sapillo and heading to the Cliff Dwellings National Monument Visitor Center then back to P.A. The Men's Elite race covers 100.6 miles, reaches descent speeds of over 60 miles per hour and they climb more than 9,360 feet; thus is why it is considered to be one of the most challenging and grueling courses in North America.

Photos for the Beat by Paul Michaud

Tour of the Gila Stage 5 and final winners UCI Men 050122 Tour of the Gila Stage 5 and final winners UCI Men 050122 Race Leaders at the start of the Final Stage, The Gila Monster. (left to right) David Dobe of Team Toronto Hustle; Race Leader Matteo Dal-Cin of Team Toronto Hustle; Best Young Rider Jared Scott of Team Aevolo Cycling; King of the Mountain Heiner Parra, Team Canel’s ZEROUNO; and Top Sprinter Tyler Stites, Team Project Echelon Racing https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-stage-5-uci-men-050122/DSC_2335.jpg

Tour of the Gila Stage 5 and final winners UCI Men 050122 The State Police escort is ready to go https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-stage-5-uci-men-050122/DSC_2338.jpg

Tour of the Gila Stage 5 and final winners UCI Men 050122 The riders get started from Gough Park https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-stage-5-uci-men-050122/DSC_2341.jpg

Tour of the Gila Stage 5 and final winners UCI Men 050122 Canel’s Team riders Eduardo Corte and King of the Mountain Heiner Parra cross the finish line in First and Second Place in the Gila Monster https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-stage-5-uci-men-050122/DSC_2428.jpg

Tour of the Gila Stage 5 and final winners UCI Men 050122 Matteo Dal-Cin has given his all on the roads of the Gila https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-stage-5-uci-men-050122/DSC_2438.jpg

Tour of the Gila Stage 5 and final winners UCI Men 050122 Jared Scott of Team Aevolo Cycling finishes the Gila Monster https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-stage-5-uci-men-050122/DSC_2442.jpg

Tour of the Gila Stage 5 and final winners UCI Men 050122 Sprint Leader Tyler Stites crosses the finish line https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-stage-5-uci-men-050122/DSC_2446.jpg

Tour of the Gila Stage 5 and final winners UCI Men 050122 Women’s team Cinch Rise takes over the podium to celebrate Tour of the Gila winner Lauren De Crescenzo https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-stage-5-uci-men-050122/DSC_2453.jpg

Tour of the Gila Stage 5 and final winners UCI Men 050122 Men’s Stage 5 Podium (left to right) King of the Mountain and Second Place Stage 5 winner Heiner Parra; First Place Stage 5 winner Eduardo Corte; and in Third Place, Sean Gardner https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-stage-5-uci-men-050122/DSC_2461.jpg

Tour of the Gila Stage 5 and final winners UCI Men 050122 Race Winner Podium (left to right) King of the Mountain Heiner Parra, Team Canel’s ZEROUNO; Best Young Rider Jared Scott of Team Aevolo Cycling; Race Winner Sean Gardner of Team CS Velo; and Best Sprinter Tyler Stites of Team Project Echelon Racing https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-stage-5-uci-men-050122/DSC_2474.jpg

Tour of the Gila Stage 5 and final winners UCI Men 050122 CS Velo takes the Team Title https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Tour-of-the-Gila-stage-5-uci-men-050122/DSC_2479.jpg

