Commissioners with their choice of teacher to appreciate for Teacher Appreciation Week. From left are Commissioner Chris Ponce and Adriana Martinez, Terry Anderson as Alicia Edwards' choice, Serena Murillo as Harry Browne's choice, Laura Salas and her father Javier "Harvey" Salas, and Silke Schneider with Billy Billings.

[Editor's Note: This is part 3 of a multi-series of articles on the Grant County Commission work session on April 12, 2022 and the regular meeting on April 14, 2022.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

At the April 12 work session, the next item of business was to review the April 14, 2022 regular meeting agenda.

The Grant County Commission members heard about a public hearing that would take place to consider an application for a beer and wine liquor license, with on-premises consumption only with patio service by Whiskey Creek Zocalo LLC, doing business as Whiskey Creek Zocalo.

No one spoke for or against at the public hearing at the regular meeting, and commissioners approved the application.

No public input was heard at the regular meeting.

Several proclamations were read and approved at the regular meeting.

They included one for Teacher Appreciation Week, which was May 2-6. Each commissioner announced the teacher they chose.

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings chose Silke Schneider, who teaches at 6th Street School kindergarten. "She believes our kids are our future. She is a fine and happy teacher."

Schneider said: "I thank the community and all my kids. I ask them to work hard, do your best and have fun. I also want to thank all my colleagues."

District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas chose his daughter, Laura Salas, who teaches at Bayard Elementary. "I see the effort she puts into her job," he said.

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce chose Adriana Martinez, who teaches kindergarten at Central Elementary.

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards chose Terry Anderson. "She has dedicated her life to early education. She has a fierce advocacy for our children."

Anderson said: "On behalf of early childhood education, I thank Commissioner Edwards for realizing the importance of early childhood education. We know how effective this education is. It is important for elementary school success."

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne chose Serena Murillo, who teaches sixth grade at Aldo Leopold Charter School. "You do an amazing job. She also serves on the Cobre School Board."

Murillo said Mark Cantrell was her mentor. She then read a poem that her students had written for the occasion.

From left are Assessor Raul Turrieta, Commissioner Ponce, with Edwards behind Matt Leef, Salas behind Leef and Alexa Tubbs, accepting the proclamation, and Commissioners Browne and Billings.



The next proclamation recognized April 2022 as Continental Divide Trail Month. Receiving the proclamation were Matt Leef of the CDT Coalition and local representative Alexa Tubbs. It too was approved and presented at the regular meeting. Raul Turrieta suggested, with a big smile, that they take a teacher on a hike.

From left are Commissioners Ponce and Edwards, Chelsea Cooper of SASS accepting the proclamation, and Commissioners Browne, Salas and Billings to the right of her.

The third proclamation named April 2022 as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. It was approved and presented at the regular meeting. Chelsea Cooper of SASS (Silver Regional Sexual Assault Support Services) thanked the county for the recognition in the community and the awareness. "We also work with the schools."

The final proclamation approved addressed May 2022 as Motorcycle Awareness Month. No one was present to accept it.

Next on the regular meeting agenda was a monthly report from Gila Regional Medical Center Interim Chief Executive Officer Marion A. "Tony" Thompson.

"I apologize," Thompson said. "My laptop battery died. But in summary, the hospital and our local health system are healthy and moving in the right direction."

Edwards said: "We appreciate your being here. I have heard nothing by good feedback from the hospital. You've tied up a lot of things since you've been here."

Salas said: "I don't think everyone realizes how close we came to losing our hospital. Thank you to HealthTech S3 for keeping us going."

Thompson said his career has been in rural hospitals. "I'm proud to be here."

Interim Chief Financial Officer Paul Rogers said he had the same issue with the tech, so he would be sending the report to the commissioners.

[Editor's Note: He also shared with the Beat.]

In his report, which covered the month ending on March 31, 2022, he reported a total net surplus for the hospital at $5.377 million. He noted what he calls normalizers as unusual receipts, such as the Provider Relief Fund Income Recognition at $3.9 million and receipts of disproportionate share funds at $1.2 million. Without the normalizers, the net surplus stood at $277,000.

He noted the PRF funding was received in fiscal years 2020 and 2021, but can only now be recognized as income, because they had to be matched with lost patient revenues and expenses incurred relative to the Covid event or they would have to be returned. The matching has now occurred, he said.

Rogers said the DSH funds were a reimbursement for a disproportionate share of Medicaid patients and covers accounting periods, not including March.

Discharges were up, which means admissions are up. Outpatient visits also trended upward. Surgeries were down from February, but up from January. ER visits trended upward across the board. He noted surgeon vacations caused the decline in surgeries.

Total operating revenue was $12.335 million compared to a budgeted $7.7 million. Total operating expenses were $6.6 million, compared to a budgeted estimate of $5.7 million. EBIDA (earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization) stands at $5.7 million. The net surplus is $5.377 million. He noted that absent the normalizers, total operating revenue would have been under budget by $.5 million. He also said that contract labor costs exceeded budget and prior year by about $700,000, and purchased services, legal fees and other operating expenses were all over budget.



Year-to-date total operating revenue is $63.5 million, with operating expenses at $53.6 million and net surplus at $7.383 million.

In the key measures of liquidity for March 2022, net AR (accounts receivable) are down from the previous months, but days in cash are up to 122.4 for March. The current ratio is significantly trending upward, with the average payment period dropping.

His report included capital expenditures for the nine months ending March 31, 2022 for a total of $1.058,824, with the most recent expenditure for a new ambulance and a roof invoice No. 1 of $433,000 for the roof replacement.

Rogers included the budget calendar leading up to the end of fiscal year 2022 on June 30, 2023.

From left are Deputy Mark Lopez, PAVFD Chief Ed Downard, Alicia Rodriguez and her mother Veronica Rodriguez, Sheriff Frank Gomez and Fire Management Officer Randy Villa.

The next presentation came from County Sheriff Frank Gomez. He and Deputy Mark Lopez, Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire Chief Ed Downard, and Fire Management Officer Randy Villa presented a bicycle and a gift certificate for $200 to Alicia Rodriguez. Alicia, 11, was spending the night at a friend's house. She alerted the family to smoke, and everyone was able to evacuate. She was recognized as a leader, Villa said. Downard recognized her with the Good Citizen Award.

Gomez continued his report and said advanced and professional development trainings are ramping up as more offerings become available. They include advanced drug interdiction, advanced interview/interrogation, Mexican cartels, FEMA-based emergency management training, NIBRS (new federal crime statistic reporting training), advanced crisis intervention training and more.

The department is planning its state-mandated biennium training program to be offered in August and October. "This requires a lot of preparation to provide the level of excellence we aim for. As always, I am committed to working with the Silver City Police Department and GRMC in securing the best instructors for any subject. As has been my practice since taking office, I will offer this training at no cost to all local law enforcement agencies. This benefits us, because in providing this high-quality training to our partner agencies, their staff will be better equipped to serve in their respective jurisdictions. We continue the plan to reach the goal of 100 percent of the GCSO staff being basic CIT trained. We have already experienced the positive results when law enforcement officers utilize professional de-escalation skills and techniques in the field."

Gomez noted the department had hired a court security officer. "I would like to welcome Anna Maldonado to our team. She is already on the job."

He cited recent cases of interest, including the afore-mentioned fire, and a severe motor vehicle crash with multiple injuries with one flown out for medical care.

Operation Stonegarden (a federal program for border areas) field activities have resumed. Gomez said Lt. Michael Burns has received an extension through Dec. 30, 2022 to expend all FY 2021 funding from the program. "We are experiencing significant difficulties and delays in procuring police vehicles."

Burns has also assumed oversight for the state Homeland Security Grant Program until an emergency manager is hired.

Gomez said with pending FY 2022 homeland security funding, the department will purchase an emergency generator for the administration center.

He said the department had provided security, event support and presence at the recent Bataan Memorial rededication ceremony. "The event was a success, and there were no significant incidents or injuries."

Gomez mentioned again that due to supply chain failures, particularly with the micro-chip shortage, although the department has funding for vehicles, they are not available short-term. "We hope to receive a Ford Expedition SSV, and two others perhaps in June."

He has moved some personnel to fill vacant positions in criminal investigations.

The department has resumed patrol work in the Gila National Forest under a contract agreement. Work also continues on the state-funded radio system upgrades, with a new Jack's Peak repeater and Copperas Summit and Juan Mesa sites should be operational soon.

"We went up 180 West all the way to Bill Evans Lake," Gomez said. "Never before have we had uninterrupted communications."

He presented his monthly statistics.

Billings said: "Thank you for what you and your officers do. I don't think the average citizen realizes how much protection we get. Thank you."

The next article will continue the review of the regular meeting agenda at the work session and will include the decisions made at the regular meeting.

For the previous meetings, please visit https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/71768-grant-county-commission-heard-presentation-and-held-discussions-at-work-session-041222 and https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/71847-grant-county-commission-heard-county-reports-at-work-session-041222-part-2