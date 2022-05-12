Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

Kids and parents gather to register.

Easter Bunny and Joule Cramm, 6.

Get set, ready...

I see eggs, do you?

Eggs ready for the gathering

Some of the volunteer egg hiders, including a Spiderman bunny.

Maggie Johnson gets her picture taken with Sparky by her mom Samantha

Sophia Murillo-Hernandez and Michelle Murillo choose books.

Silver City Fire Department Lt. Paul Ortiz, Engineer Ryan Griffths, Firefighter Plumb as Sparke and Lt. Preston Johnson gave out information.

Silver City Police Department Detective Daniel Tavizon, Cpl Anthony flores and Cpl Manny Jaure hand out D.A.R.E. information.

Larry Smith with the Gila National Forest shows the kids coloring books, pencils and other goodies.

Look, Ma! I made it to the top

Getting their instructions before heading out to hunt eggs.

Spiderman shows his skills with a net.

Ava Villegas hugs the Easter Bunny and gets hugged back.

Kiwanians Sue Vento, Southwest District Director Tony Gutowski, and Bob Carson. Gutowski serves all of Arizona, New Mexico and El Paso, Texas.

Stacy Schwarz paints Sabrina Huerta's face.

Kiwanian Craig Pfeifergives instructions to each group of kids.

Circle K International (CKI) members from Western New Mexico University , from left are Jozette Jeury, John Gonzales, Valerie Silvas and Ariana Medina. They also handed out prizes for the prize eggs.

Kiwanians Alma Carson, Dianna Gutowski and John Baumberger register children to hunt eggs.

Easter Bunny shows off

Young ones head out to find eggs

On Saturday, April 16, 2022, Kiwanis members put out Easter eggs in Penny Park in Silver City for various age groups, starting with the older ones and phasing down to the younger ones.

Information booths, as well as face-painting stations, and craft opportunities for kids filled the park.

Kids also took advantage of the playground equipment at the park.

Some families said they had visited the Easter Egg Hunt at Bataan Memorial Park, north of Santa Clara, before arriving at the Kiwanis hunt.

The Easter Bunny was busy this year.

[Editor’s Note: Again, I apologize for getting so behind, but sometimes—most of the time—I simply can’t catch up. Thanks for your understanding and for being a Beat reader!]