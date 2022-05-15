The first few photos are by Lynn Janes and so marked. The rest are courtesy of Western New Mexico University.
WNMU Great Race 042322
On the straightaway. Photo by Lynn Janes
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/WNMU-Great-Race-042322/DSC_0003.jpg
Heading down the road Photo by Lynn Janes
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/WNMU-Great-Race-042322/DSC_0004.jpg
Preparing for the concert that night. Photo by Lynn Janes
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/WNMU-Great-Race-042322/DSC_0031.jpg
After the race. Photo by Lynn Janes
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/WNMU-Great-Race-042322/DSC_0032.jpg
Even big kids like a bouncy house
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/WNMU-Great-Race-042322/DSC_0034.jpg
Little Rascals team
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/WNMU-Great-Race-042322/DSC01785-2.jpg
acrobatics
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/WNMU-Great-Race-042322/DSC01798-2.jpg
Valhalla team members
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/WNMU-Great-Race-042322/DSC01834-2.jpg
Goonies supporters
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/WNMU-Great-Race-042322/DSC01846.jpg
Pushing hard
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/WNMU-Great-Race-042322/DSC01869-2.jpg
switching relay teams
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/WNMU-Great-Race-042322/DSC01882-2.jpg
Another relay switch
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/WNMU-Great-Race-042322/DSC01962-2.jpg
Going around again
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/WNMU-Great-Race-042322/DSC02073.jpg
Going for it.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/WNMU-Great-Race-042322/DSC02110.jpg
We want to win this one
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/WNMU-Great-Race-042322/DSC02518.jpg
The ultimate winner, the Goonies, in full mud pit glory.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/WNMU-Great-Race-042322/DSC03744-WINNER-TheGoonies.jpg
Alumni Friends climb out of the mud pit
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/WNMU-Great-Race-042322/DSC03827.jpg
At the concert that night
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/WNMU-Great-Race-042322/DSC04267.jpg