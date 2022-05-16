[Editor's Note: This is part 1 of a multi-series of articles on the Grant County Commission second work session of April, held on April 26, 2022. This begins with the first two presentations.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

The first presentation of the Grant County Commission work session on April 26, 2022 came via Zoom from Marilyn Alcorn, volunteer Grant County Community Health Council chair. "As we close out the first year of the Covid equity grant we received, we are planning to form a seamless relationship with the new county Health Coordinator. County recommendations will help us toward fulfilling our grant requirements and to solidify community partnerships. Their strengths show us where the council can improve. We will return to open and public meetings, and we will hold them in person and via hybrid meetings. We plan to hold a quarterly public meeting and smaller monthly meetings to increase health care awareness of what we will need to do for the public."

he said the council will determine whether it has enough capacity and which community needs require more people. "We will determine whether we need a task force to focus on issues or whether we already have local resources. The Covid task force is now on a monthly, rather than weekly status. It is the last active work group to meet monthly. We continue to promote free Covid testing options, but the funding for free testing will end in June."

Alcorn provided websites to find testing places. They include www.accesscovidtests.org; www.covid.gov; and in New Mexico https://cv.nmhealth.org .

"As we move from pandemic to endemic, we continue to recommend people to get vaccinated and boosted and continue to wear masks in public places and indoors if you are at high risk," Alcorn said. "If you are ill, you should self-quarantine and/or seek treatment if required."

Heidi Ogas, High Desert Humane Society president, presented the annual report. "These are our annual animal intake numbers for 2021. We impounded 74 stray dogs, 161 strays, 204 owner turn-ins, for a total of 439 dogs and returned 76 strays to their owners. We took in 19 impounded cats, 298 stray cats, 101 owner turn-ins for a total of 418, but only one was returned to owner. We took in $2,375 in impound fees and $5,101.90 in licensing fees. The shelter, as a whole, had 498 adoptions, with 266 to Grant County residents, and we returned 198 to owner, and Our Paws Cause Thrift Shop issued out 1,088 spay and neuter coupons."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards asked what the difference was between impound and stray.

Ogas explained that impound is by the animal control services. A stray is a dog brought in that someone picked up. She noted that if an owner claims their stray, there may be impoundment fees associated with the care.

In the year-over-year comparison, she explained how the numbers go up and down. "We've been fairly consistent in our numbers, although they do go up and down with a fairly steady trend downward. In 2021, we had an increase in costs."

County Manage Tim Zamora asked if the numbers were county numbers. Ogas confirmed that they are animals picked up or coming in from unincorporated areas of the county. "We also take a few in from Lordsburg and Reserve, but they are tracked separately, as well are those from Silver City, Santa Clara, Bayard and Hurley."

She talked about how people at Albertson's were asked to donate to animal shelters. She had a conversation with corporate headquarters and asked where the money was sent. It wasn't to the local shelter. "We applied for a grant they offer. They were adamant that their motto is Feeding the Hungry. It was a program to feed hungry animals. We received $5,000 to feed hungry pets. We partnered with The Commons to deliver cat and dog food to clients at the food pantry, who had pets. It's working very well, but it will last only as long as the funding. We did purchase cat food at cost from a resource in Hatch, as well as hay for the End of the Road horse rescue."

On the topic of the spay/neuter coupons, Ogas said the HELP program is funded by the thrift store. "We issue coupons that pay for one-half to two-thirds of the cost of the procedure to anyone who requests them."

She noted a House Bill 57l this year to fund New Mexico low-cost spay and neuter programs. "The state got some funding and we applied for it and received $9,000. If you want a spay or neuter coupon from us, half the amount is from us and half from the state, if you qualify as low income."

In the House Memorial 24, the state, in cooperation with animal shelters, county managers, and animal welfare organizations wants New Mexico to be no-kill state by 2025 if the animal is healthy and adoptable. She clarified that it did not mean there would be no euthanasia. "I was contacted by Best Friends in Utah and had a long conversation via Zoom. She is trying to get us $2,500 for another incentive for the spay and neuter."

The legislation does say they want the organizations to work with the county manager on a comprehensive plan for future legislation. "We have a very good county ordinance, and the sheriff's office is doing the best they can with bringing in strays. One last thing, as a humane society, we are moving forward to build a new adoption center, next to the pound area. The new center would allow us to keep animals longer and in better shape with indoor and outdoor runs and an outdoor play area, as well as having an introduction area for potential adopters."

Edwards thanked Ogas for her report and asked what changes she would like to see in the ordinance. "We've been having conversations about whether an animal enforcement officer should be full-time or part-time. If you could wave your magic wand, what would county-wide animal management look like to you?"

Ogas said it's a good ordinance, and not much needs to be changed. "What it needs is more enforcement. Personally, I would say one full-time officer and one part-time, so there could be 24/7 coverage. Then, there's the follow up on breeder licenses and making welfare calls. I know Buddy Howard would give someone a few days to make changes before he would write a citation. Then there are court issues and documentation."

Edwards asked if the humane society had any desire to contract those services.

"The short answer is No," Ogas replied. "It is becoming more of a law enforcement position. I think the position should be in the Sheriff's Office, so there is more direct backing. When things do go to court, animal control needs to be part of the county, so there is no disconnect."

Edwards noted that the neighborhood she lives in is overrun with feral cats.

Ogas said that part of the ordinance states that to maintain feral cat populations in not in compliance with the ordinance. "If you feed feral cats or dogs for more than a few days, you are responsible for making sure they are up to date on vaccinations and receive veterinary care and they are considered your property. And it applies that if it leaves your property, it must be leashed. It's a complaint-based ordinance. Cats hunt and kill wildlife; they can defecate on your property. If you go to PETA, they are against feral cat colonies."

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said he was in agreement on a full-time position. "I'm struggling with pulling a deputy from his people duties to take care of animal complaints. I think we need a full-time position. Thank you for your input."

Ogas said she feels terrible that deputies have to deal with animal control. "Yes, I think it should be in the Sheriff's Department as a full-time animal control officer."

The next article will address the final presentations.